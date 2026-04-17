Extended Power Blackout Scheduled for Cape Town Suburbs on Tuesday

A significant 10-hour power outage is slated for select areas in Cape Town on Tuesday as the city undertakes crucial maintenance on multiple substations. Residents are advised to prepare for the extended interruption and take necessary precautions to protect their electrical appliances.

Residents in specific neighborhoods across Cape Town are bracing for a prolonged power interruption on Tuesday, with an extended 10-hour outage planned to facilitate essential maintenance work. The city has confirmed that the disruption is a necessary step in its ongoing commitment to ensuring the reliability and stability of its electricity supply network.

The maintenance operations will specifically target and affect multiple substations within the designated areas, including those powering Bentley, Trampoline, Cricket, Judo B, and Ludo. The City has been clear that the impact of this scheduled outage will be strictly confined to the zones delineated on provided maps and will occur only on the specified Tuesday.

This targeted approach underscores the city's effort to minimize inconvenience for the wider population while enabling its technical teams to carry out vital upgrades and repairs. The maintenance is anticipated to proceed without deviation from the planned schedule, contingent on no unforeseen circumstances arising. However, inhabitants of the affected regions are advised to maintain a degree of flexibility in their arrangements, as the possibility of minor adjustments to the timeline, though unlikely, cannot be entirely discounted.

The city has emphasized the importance of proactive measures during the blackout period. A particularly critical piece of advice focuses on the unpredictable nature of power restoration. Officials have stated, 'The electricity supply could be restored at any time and customers must please treat all electrical installations as live for the full duration of the planned maintenance work.' This cautionary note is intended to prevent potential damage to sensitive electronic devices.

To safeguard against power surges, which are a common occurrence when electricity is reconnected after an outage, residents are strongly encouraged to switch off all appliances and unplug them before the scheduled maintenance begins.

The City acknowledges the inherent disruption that such a significant outage will inevitably cause and has reiterated that this proactive maintenance is an indispensable measure for securing the long-term integrity and consistent performance of its electrical services. 'The city apologizes for any inconvenience caused while the essential maintenance is being carried out,' a spokesperson stated, underscoring the city's commitment to transparency and resident welfare.

The South African will continue to provide updates on this and other local and international news. Elsewhere, farmers in Zimbabwe are grappling with escalating fuel costs, leading to increased production and irrigation expenses, prompting a reduction in operational scale for many. Additionally, residents in Gauteng are advised to prepare for cold and wet weather conditions over the weekend due to a potent weather system traversing the province. For those in other South African provinces, Saturday, April 18, 2026, promises a variety of weather patterns across the nation's nine provinces, as detailed by meteorological forecasts





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Cape Town Power Outage Electricity Maintenance Substations

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