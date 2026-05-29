Explosions Hit Two Woolworths Stores in South Africa Amid Hawks Investigation

Two Woolworths supermarkets in Pretoria and Bloemfontein were targeted by overnight explosive attacks within 24 hours. No injuries were reported, but property damage occurred. The Hawks are leading the investigation with forensic support, as the retailer enhances security nationwide.

Hawks secure conviction in Tyefu Police Station burglary and state firearms theft Explosive attacks targeted two Woolworths supermarkets in major South Africa n cities within 24 hours, prompting a nationwide security review and a joint investigation by the Hawks and forensic specialists.

The first blast occurred at the Menlyn Park shopping centre in Pretoria, Gauteng, during the early hours of Thursday, while the second struck the Preller Square branch in Bloemfontein, Free State, in the small hours of Friday. Both incidents involved the detonation of improvised explosive devices inside the stores while they were closed to the public. Woolworths confirmed that the attacks damaged inventory and shelving but, critically, caused no injuries among staff or customers.

The Menlyn Park location has since reopened following a safety clearance, but the Bloemfontein store remains closed as investigators continue their work on the scene. South African Police Service (Saps) spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk detailed the Pretoria incident, noting that the store manager was alerted by on-duty personnel after hearing the explosion around 1 a.m. Five packers were working inside at the time but were unharmed.

Van Dyk indicated that the device was placed on a shelf, destroying food items in its vicinity. Woolworths reported that in both cases, employees immediately notified authorities and conducted comprehensive sweeps to rule out secondary devices. The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, known as the Hawks, has taken charge of the probe. While no group has claimed responsibility, authorities are examining all possibilities, including organised crime, extortion, or politically motivated sabotage.

The company has engaged independent forensic experts to assist the investigation and has amplified security protocols across its national network. Woolworths' incoming group CEO, Sam Ngumeni, addressed the incidents, stating that the company stands resilient against such acts of violence. He emphasised that the safety of staff and customers remains the top priority and that the business will not be intimidated.

An attack on our stores is an attack on our values and the millions of people we serve, Ngumeni said, pledging continuity of operations and support for affected employees. The incidents have sparked concern about retail security in South Africa, highlighting the vulnerability of commercial spaces after hours. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward as the investigation continues





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Woolworths Explosion Hawks South Africa Retail Security Improvised Explosive Device Pretoria Bloemfontein

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