Expert says councils must convene within 14 days even if coalition talks fail in over 120 hung municipalities

Dr Lungelwa Kaywood of Stellenbosch University says coalition negotiations do not override legal requirements and councils must sit within 14 days of the IEC declaring elections free and fair, while service delivery continues.

Coalition negotiations do not override the legal requirements governing the establishment of municipal councils, according to Dr Lungelwa Kaywood, an extraordinary associate at Stellenbosch University's School of Public Leadership.

She says governance should not stop because of negotiations as pressure mounts on political parties to form coalitions in more than 120 hung councils across South Africa. The key question remains what happens if no coalitions are formed after the legal 14-day deadline following the Electoral Commission of South Africa declaring elections fair and free. Kaywood says the legal 14-day deadline applies to councils convening, not to coalition negotiations. The sequence of events is outlined in law, she says.

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Legal Deadline for Council Sittings

Within 14 days after the IEC declares, there has to be the first council sitting. Kaywood stressed that councils must convene regardless of whether coalition agreements have been finalised. It does not matter whether people are still negotiating or they cannot find one another, she says. That meeting has to sit in terms of the law.

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The first sitting is primarily aimed at electing a speaker, with the municipal manager presiding over proceedings until that process is completed. The municipal manager presides over that first meeting to ensure that the election of the speaker takes place, Kaywood says. They will have to vote multiple times until they agree on who is the ideal candidate. While coalition negotiations can be contentious, Kaywood noted that the law provides for intervention if councils fail to function.

If they cannot sit, the province will have to intervene and it might lead to a dissolution and voting again, which none of the political parties would want, she says. However, she emphasised that such a scenario is highly unlikely. She says she does not recall seeing that in South Africa, where political parties could not find each other to a point where the province had to intervene.

Service Delivery Continues During Negotiations

One of the key concerns for residents is whether coalition deadlock could disrupt service delivery. According to Kaywood, municipal administrations continue to operate even when councils have not yet been constituted. The municipal manager and the administration continue with service delivery, she says. As we speak, we have no council in any municipality in the country, but service delivery takes place.

Kaywood says residents should not expect immediate disruptions while political parties continue negotiating. She says there should be no impact on service delivery.

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However, she warned that prolonged instability could eventually affect governance and financial oversight. If it continues and it is prolonged, there has to be a budget and a mid-term budget review by municipalities, she says. That would mean there is no council to sit and preside over that. Kaywood expressed concern that coalition negotiations are not always driven by governance and service delivery priorities.

Impact of Coalition Agreements on Governance

It is really a tough process that they are going through as political parties, she says. And it is tough because they are not always looking at the service delivery or programmes that they could be going into this coalition partnership with. She said voters should have greater insight into coalition agreements, as they ultimately shape municipal governance. We cannot be endorsing coalition agreements that we have not even seen, she says.

According to Kaywood, the decisions taken during negotiations could influence council policies for the next five years. Every decision that is made now is going to go into council and be a council policy going forward for the next five years. Despite her concerns, she believes political parties will ultimately be compelled to compromise. There are likely to be trade-offs, with smaller parties potentially becoming kingmakers in hung councils.

You will find these smaller parties, people that maybe had two seats, being the deciders in terms of the direction of the partnership, she says. Ultimately Kaywood expects councils to become operational despite the challenges of coalition negotiations. They will find each other, she says. Councils will sit and there will be speakers elected.