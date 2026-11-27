Dr Lisa Vetten from Wits University states that structural state failures, not just awareness campaigns, must address the root causes of gender-based violence in South Africa.

Experts in South Africa are urgently calling for robust systemic interventions to tackle the deep-seated drivers of gender-based violence, arguing that public awareness campaigns are insufficient to resolve the ongoing crisis. A recent display highlighting a purple ribbon and a stop message underscores the immediate need for action, yet researchers emphasize that symbolic gestures must be paired with concrete structural reforms.

Structural Drivers Require Systemic Reform

Dr Lisa Vetten, a researcher at the Centre for Inequality Studies at Wits University, asserts that tackling the primary catalysts of violence is absolutely critical. She notes that while campaigns provide a platform for individuals to express concerns and feel empowered, they often fail to address the profound structural issues that perpetuate abuse in homes and communities.

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Campaigns Stop Short of Lasting Change

According to Dr Vetten, these awareness initiatives are valuable for allowing people to take meaningful actions, but they tend to be where the engagement stops. She warns that the problems producing violence are deeply structural in nature and will not be resolved by short-term efforts such as the 16 Days of Activism campaigns. Without addressing the underlying societal frameworks, these periodic movements risk becoming temporary outlets rather than catalysts for permanent change.

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State Institutions Face Critical Scrutiny

The difficulties faced in combating violence are inextricably linked to broader struggles within the state apparatus, including the police and the courts. Dr Vetten points to the Marikana Commission as a stark example of how policing and judicial systems are currently struggling to function effectively. These institutional challenges hinder the ability of the state to protect citizens and deliver justice for victims of gender-based violence.

Challenging Everyday Attitudes and Practices

To help end gender-based violence, the public is encouraged to challenge everyday attitudes, jokes, and practices that normalize sexism and abuse. This approach involves confronting harmful behaviors in homes, workplaces, and communities, moving beyond passive awareness to active resistance against the normalization of violence. The government encourages citizens to play their part in dismantling the cultural norms that support abusive behavior.