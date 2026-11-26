Dietary experts in South Africa argue that Nordic and Mediterranean diets are impractical due to cost and accessibility. Local programs like Eat Better South Africa promote affordable, culturally aligned whole food alternatives to combat obesity and diabetes in townships.

Dietary experts in South Africa argue that popular Western eating patterns, such as the Nordic and Mediterranean diets, are not practical for the majority of the population due to prohibitive costs and limited accessibility. While these international models offer valuable nutritional principles, professionals emphasize that they cannot be applied universally without significant modification to fit local socioeconomic realities and food availability. The core challenge lies in the fact that many South Africans cannot afford or easily access key components like seafood, which forms a foundational element of these celebrated dietary frameworks.

Core Principles of Nordic and Mediterranean Eating Patterns

The Nordic diet is characterized by a heavy reliance on traditional regional ingredients, including whole grains like rye and oats, fatty fish such as salmon, herring, and mackerel, and root vegetables. It also incorporates fruits like apples and pears, along with berries such as bilberries, while dairy is consumed in moderation. Canola oil serves as the primary source of fats in this regimen. The Mediterranean diet shares many similarities but substitutes canola oil with olive oil, reflecting the distinct agricultural outputs of the Mediterranean region.

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Food anthropologist and chef Anna Trapido notes that these diets gain global popularity because traditional eating habits are widely understood to promote good health. She explains that these specific dietary styles are often associated with particular genres of food that have been culturally valorized internationally. However, Trapido and other experts caution that these patterns are not a one-size-fits-all solution and must be adapted to the specific contexts of different nations.

Local Adaptation and Economic Barriers

Dietician and policy manager Angelika Grimbeek, who works at the Healthy Living Alliance, asserts that while South Africa can learn from these international models, the approach must reflect local food systems, cultures, and economic constraints. Grimbeek points out that the focus on local, whole foods and the reduction of ultra-processed foods (UPFs) are valuable lessons, but the specific foods prescribed in Nordic or Mediterranean plans are often inaccessible or unaffordable for many citizens.

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Seafood, a staple in these diets, is particularly difficult for many South Africans to procure regularly due to cost. Grimbeek highlights that pilchards are one of the few affordable seafood options available that provide essential nutrients. These nutrients are critical for supporting children's growth and development, playing a vital role in preventing stunting within the South African context where nutritional deficiencies remain a significant public health concern.

Eat Better South Africa Programme Strategy

Hassina Kajee, director at the Sehha Healing Center and medical director at the Noakes Foundation, reinforces that there is no single named diet suitable for everyone due to varying health issues and economic circumstances. Kajee founded the Eat Better South Africa (EBSA) project to address rising rates of obesity, diabetes, and hypertension in Cape Town's poorer communities, specifically targeting patients in the Dunoon and Vanguard areas.

In this six-week programme, patients diagnosed with diabetes or obesity are referred to receive comprehensive education on nutrition, stress management, sleep hygiene, and physical movement. Kajee explains that participants are not instructed to follow rigid named diets like the ketogenic, Nordic, or Mediterranean plans. Instead, they are taught how to adapt their existing diets to be healthier and how to substitute specific foods with healthier, more affordable options that fit their price range.

Community-Led Education and Sustainable Habits

The EBSA programme utilizes community members as coaches to translate nutritional information in ways that resonate with participants. Nicolla Wire, a former participant from Dunoon who now serves as an EBSA coach, emphasizes that trust is essential for the programme's success. She states that when people see someone from their own community providing information, it becomes easier to trust the advice and believe that it can work for them, creating a sense of shared understanding and practical application.

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Education focuses on practical substitutions, such as understanding that maize contains starch that converts to sugar in the body. Kajee teaches that swapping maize for cabbage does not raise blood sugar levels and instead increases fibre intake. Participants are also taught what to remove from their diets to establish a healthier lifestyle, with Kajee encouraging a boycott of ultra-processed foods in favor of whole foods.

Wire acknowledges that while she is willing to eat whole foods, minimally processed items, vegetables, fish, natural oils, and nuts, these are often considered luxury items in her community. She believes that healthy eating must be based on affordability and cultural alignment rather than adopting foreign diets that are difficult to access. This approach ensures that nutritional improvements are sustainable and realistic for the residents of Cape Town's townships.