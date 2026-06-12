Experts Call for Engineering-Driven Reform as South Africa's Road Death Toll Soars

A joint meeting of South Africa's leading science and engineering academies revealed that 75% of road fatalities are male, prompting calls to redesign infrastructure for the 75% of users currently neglected, including women, children, and pedestrians, to combat a crisis claiming up to 12,000 lives yearly.

Experts from the South Africa n Academy of Engineering (SAAE) and the Academy of Science of South Africa (ASSAf) convened to address the nation's severe road safety crisis, which claims approximately 11,000 to 12,000 lives annually.

Felix Reinders from ASSAf described the situation as a devastating public safety emergency, highlighting the deteriorating state of roads, infrastructure, and service delivery as fundamental contributors. Central to the discussion was the presentation by Busisiwe Marole of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), who analyzed data from the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

She underscored a stark gender disparity: 75% of road fatalities are male, a pattern she attributed to generally riskier driving behaviour among men compared to women, who tend to be more cautious. Marole expanded the impact beyond immediate loss, stating that 65% of children live without their biological fathers, framing road deaths as a national development crisis with cascading social, economic, and demographic consequences.

She argued that current road design, which primarily accommodates a narrow 25% of the population-adult males-systematically fails 75% of South African road users, including women, children, and the elderly. Pedestrians constitute nearly half of all fatalities, with men frequently involved in jaywalking. Marole identified human factors, particularly jaywalking and hit-and-run incidents, as primary pressures but insisted these are symptoms of a flawed system.

She advocated for a reimagined Safe Systems Approach, which shifts responsibility from individual error to designing roads, vehicles, and speed management to absorb mistakes. This requires engineering infrastructure that places vulnerable users at the heart of design, ensuring education, compliance, and visible signage for all. Ultimately, she called for integrated solutions addressing multimodal transport, land use, and universally accessible road signs to create a genuinely safe environment and reduce fatalities





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Road Safety South Africa Engineering Pedestrian Fatalities Gender Disparity Infrastructure Safe Systems Approach

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