South Africa's independent AI policy panel chair Benjamin Rosman says AI could eliminate large numbers of jobs, but too little evidence exists to address this fully in the redrafted policy.

The independent expert panel advising the South African government on its artificial intelligence policy expects AI to eliminate a large number of jobs, but says there is currently too little evidence to address this properly in the policy itself.

Benjamin Rosman, who chairs the panel, told TechCentral on Wednesday that government is free to ignore the panel's advice and that members may speak publicly about anything they observed from the inside. The interview was recorded for an upcoming episode of the TechCentral Show and took place five days before the government drafting team must hand a redraft to communications minister Solly Malatsi.

Also read Western Cape High Court Sets Aside Phala Phala Panel Report, Sparking Legal Battle

Advisory panel bears no policy responsibility

Rosman, who also directs the Wits Machine Intelligence and Neural Discovery (Mind) Institute, welcomed the department's insistence that the panel is an advisory body and does not bear responsibility for the content of the final policy. He said he entered the field excited about its opportunities but has become increasingly worried about its risks. The mandate for the policy rests with the minister, which means the department can choose whether or not to follow the panel's advice.

Panel members retain academic freedom to voice dissenting opinions and to criticise anything they saw during the process, a freedom he said he deeply appreciated. The panel, made up of AI researchers, lawyers and governance specialists, was set up to ensure the revised policy rests on the best available evidence.

Advertisement

Rosman said the panel was about to receive what should be the final version for a last round of comments, but he had not yet seen how the drafting team would combine the panel's ideas into a proper policy document. The process was designed to be lightweight, involving a handful of formal meetings, individual sessions with the drafting team, a couple of rounds of written input on the major points of agreement and disagreement, and follow-up email exchanges.

Security agency involvement in drafting team

Asked why the State Security Agency sits on the drafting team, he said the aim was to involve any department that could have written its own version of the document. He suggested that more attention should be paid to other government stakeholders thinking at a similar level than to the security side of the process. The clearest signal of how the policy may change concerns the seven new institutions proposed in the withdrawn draft.

Rosman said the department itself recognised that those seven entities were not particularly feasible. Instead, the panel's discussions focused on where existing bodies could take on new functions. The panel narrowed the question down to whether there is functionality that is not covered anywhere and does not make sense to fold into an existing body. Where such a gap exists, something new should be created.

Otherwise, the country should build on what it already has and, in some cases, strengthen existing capacity. Rosman also backed the plan for individual sectors to write their own AI strategies based on national guidelines. He argued that listing a few priority sectors, as the original draft did, almost closes the door on other areas. On the central question of jobs, Rosman said the task is balancing opportunity against risk.

Advertisement

Job losses lack sufficient evidence for policy

He said he does not see a long-term path in which the country avoids losing a ridiculous number of jobs, while acknowledging that AI is now tackling grand open challenges that no human has been able to solve for hundreds of years. Even so, there is too little evidence to address job losses fully in the policy.

He explained that the topic is still at an early stage of discussion, which makes it hard to write into a policy document, and that the panel had tried to find ways to talk about sensitivity to these issues. Given the scandal that sank the first draft, panel members were told at the beginning and on multiple occasions to use AI responsibly.

Rosman said the advice was simple: if something is released with your name on it, use every tool and resource you have, but make sure you are happy to stand behind it. Internal government consultations are due to run from December to February, and the department aims to take the policy to cabinet by March 2027. Rosman said the process was certainly moving much faster than he would ever have thought possible.