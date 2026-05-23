Experienced ICT Project Manager Required for Technology Division

The ideal candidate will possess a minimum of 3-5 years' experience in a senior managerial role with a focus on ICT projects and governance frameworks such as COBIT and ITIL. They should have a proven track record of managing multiple ICT projects within enterprise environments and have successfully delivered projects within Service Desk Supervision or Customer Service Management. A Bachelor's degree in Information Systems, Informatics, Computer Science, or Information Technology is also required.

Our client is looking for an experienced ICT Project Manager to join their technology division . The successful candidate will have a comprehensive project management background, ICT operational exposure, and the ability to lead complex projects.

The role includes managing end-to-end ICT projects, resources, budgets, timelines, risks, and stakeholder engagement. They will be responsible for driving strategic technology initiatives aligned to business objectives and ensuring successful project delivery. The ICT Project Manager must have strong skills in coordinating cross-functional teams, monitoring project risks, communication, escalation management, strategic analysis, and vendor management





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ICT Project Manager Technology Division Package Of Duty End-To-End ICT Projects Strategic Analysis Vendor Management ITIL COBIT Service Desk Supervision Customer Service Management ICT Standards ICT Governance Frameworks

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