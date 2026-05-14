Experienced Female IT Service Manager for Reverside

Reverside is looking for an experienced IT Service Manager to manage IT services across the organization, ensuring reliability, security, cost-effectiveness, and alignment with business needs. The role involves managing service operations, SLAs, incident/problem/change management, vendor performance, and service improvement initiatives. The ideal candidate should have a Bachelor's degree in IT, Computer Science, or a related field, with experience in enterprise or multi-vendor environments. Strong leadership, stakeholder management, and cybersecurity expertise are also required.

Reverside is seeking an experienced Female IT Service Manager to oversee IT services across the organization, ensuring reliability, security, cost-effectiveness, and alignment with business needs.

The role involves managing service operations, SLAs, incident/problem/change management, vendor performance, and service improvement initiatives. The ideal candidate should have a Bachelor's degree in IT, Computer Science, or a related field, with experience in enterprise or multi-vendor environments. Strong leadership, stakeholder management, and cybersecurity expertise are also required





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IT Service Manager Female Reverside Software Development IT Resourcing Digital Transformation Systems Support Leading Organisations Innovative Technology Solutions Measurable Business Value End-To-End Management Delivery Continual Improvement IT Services Reliable Secure Cost-Effective Aligned To Business Needs Service Operations Slas Incident/Problem/Change Management Vendor Performance Service Improvement Initiatives Strategic Hands-On High Availability Minimal Downtime Strong Manage Incident Problem Request And Change Management Processes Lead And Develop IT Support And Operations Tea Ensure Compliance With POPIA Security Standards And Internal Policies Oversee Vulnerability Management Patching And Security Remediation Produce Service Reports And Dashboards For Sen Bachelor's Degree In IT Computer Science Or Related Field Experience In Enterprise Or Multi-Vendor Envir Strong Leadership And Stakeholder Management Solid Understanding Of Infrastructure Cloud And Cybersecurity Ability To Work In Fast-Paced Environments

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