Experienced COBOL / Mainframe Developer Required for Financial Services Sector

We are seeking an experienced COBOL / Mainframe Developer to join our team and play a pivotal role in supporting and enhancing business-critical legacy systems within the financial services sector. This is a hands-on position focused on stability, performance, and the continuous evolution of core platforms that power essential operations.

We are seeking an experienced COBOL / Mainframe Developer to join our team and play a pivotal role in supporting and enhancing business-critical legacy systems within the financial services sector .

This is a hands-on position focused on stability, performance, and the continuous evolution of core platforms that power essential operations. You will work with COBOL in IBM z/OS environments, maintaining and optimizing high-volume transactional systems, with a particular emphasis on employee benefits and retirement fund solutions.

In addition to strong production support and troubleshooting responsibilities, this role offers meaningful involvement in modernization and integration initiatives, helping to connect proven legacy systems with contemporary technologies including APIs, Java, . NET, and cloud platforms. Analyze business requirements and translate into technical solutions, participate in impact analysis, testing, and release cycles, and contribute to modernization initiatives where applicable.

Strong experience in mainframe environments (IBM z/OS), experience working on Employee benefits, retirements funds, core transactional systems (e.g., banking, insurance, policy admin, payments), and ability to analyze, maintain, and enhance existing legacy codebases are required. Modernisation / integration projects (API, . NET, Java, cloud) and prior experience in financial services (banking or insurance) are preferred





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COBOL Mainframe Developer Financial Services Sector Employee Benefits Retirement Funds Core Transactional Systems API Java Cloud Platforms Modernization Integration Mainframe Environments Financial Services Experience

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COBOL / Mainframe Developer at Sabenza IT & RecruitmentWe are seeking an experienced COBOL / Mainframe Developer to join our team and play a pivotal role in supporting and enhancing business-critical legacy systems within the financial services sector. This is a hands-on position focused on stability, performance, and the continuous evolution of core platforms that power essential operations.

Read more »