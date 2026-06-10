Expanded 48-Team FIFA World Cup Kicks Off in North America with Unprecedented Competition

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring 48 teams and 104 matches, begins with the opening match between Bafana Bafana and Mexico. With co-hosts Canada and the US, and top contenders like Spain, France, Argentina, England, and Brazil, the tournament promises unprecedented excitement and unpredictability.

The long wait is finally over. On Thursday, the expanded 48-team Fifa World Cup officially kicks off in North America , launching a month of drama, heartbreak and footballing history.

Bafana Bafana play Thursday's opening match against co-hosts Mexico at Mexico city's fabled Estadio Azteca (1pm local time, 9pm SA time). With an expanded field and 104 matches on the horizon, the tournament feels more unpredictable than ever. Reigning European champions Spain are odds-on favorites, closely followed by an incredibly deep France squad led by Kylian Mbappé.

Meanwhile, data models and supercomputer simulations have placed defending champions Argentina at the absolute summit, hinting that Lionel Messi might have one final chapter of magic left in him. Add to that an England squad led by tournament specialist Thomas Tuchel, and a completely revitalized Brazil under defensive organiser Carlo Ancelotti and we are looking at one of the most competitive fields in modern sports history. Canada and the US are the other co-hosts.

The final will be played at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 19. Before the opening whistle blows in Mexico City, we want to know where your loyalty lies. Who is taking it all





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FIFA World Cup 2026 World Cup Bafana Bafana Mexico Spain France Argentina Lionel Messi Kylian Mbappé England Brazil Thomas Tuchel Carlo Ancelotti North America Estadio Azteca Metlife Stadium Football

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