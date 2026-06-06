Exeter Ends Saracens' Title Hopes, Advances to Premiership Rugby Semifinals

Exeter Chiefs defeated Saracens 32-12 on the final day of the Premiership Rugby regular season, securing third place and ending Mark McCall's tenure with Saracens. The win sets up a semifinal clash against Bath, while Northampton Saints host Leicester Tigers in the other semifinal.

Exeter secured a place in English Premiership rugby's semifinals with a decisive 32-12 victory over Saracens on the final day of the regular season. The win not only solidified Exeter's third-place standing but also marked the end of an era for Saracens , as it was the last match under director of rugby Mark McCall, who is departing after fifteen years with the club.

Under McCall's leadership, Saracens enjoyed tremendous success, including multiple Champions Cup and Premiership titles, but his tenure concluded without a trophy as Exeter proved too strong. Reflects McCall, "I feel OK. I've been fortunate enough to experience the highs and the lows... I'm absolutely blessed...

I feel lucky.

" The loss left Saracens in fifth position. Exeter now advances to face reigning champions Bath in a semifinal scheduled for June 13. Bath secured second place after a narrow 24-22 win over Leicester Tigers. In the other semifinal, Northampton Saints will host Leicester Tigers in a Midlands derby on June 12.

Despite a loss to Harlequins, Saints had already locked up the top spot. Meanwhile, Sale Sharks and Gloucester Rugby earned the final two Premiership slots for next season's Champions Cup by defeating Bristol Bears and Newcastle Falcons, respectively. A standout performance for Exeter came from England centre Henry Slade, whose 47th-minute try effectively broke open the game. Slade contributed significantly with three conversions and two penalties, totaling 17 points.

Despite being overlooked for the recent Six Nations, Slade's display prompted Exeter's attack coach Dave Walder to advocate for his recall to the England national squad.

"If I was picking an England team, I'd have Henry Slade in there... I see him every day and I know what he's capable of," Walder stated. Their victory also carried historical weight, given the strained relationship between the clubs following Saracens' salary cap breaches that led to a £5.36 million fine and relegation in 2019. Walder acknowledged the emotional context: "Nobody around here lets you forget the history...

It was important we got our emotional level right.

" Bath's win over Leicester featured a dominant hat-trick of close-range tries by South African prop Thomas du Toit at a rain-soaked Recreation Ground. Du Toit expressed confidence ahead of the Exeter clash: "Exeter have shown what type of team they are, and we are up for a real challenge... now just 80 minutes away from a third straight Prem final.

" For Leicester, coach Geoff Parling lamented the loss but urged resilience: "We will dust ourselves off, take some learnings, and put everything into the Saints game next Friday. " In another dramatic finish, Harlequins' Tom Lawday scored in the final seconds of his farewell appearance to defeat a rotation-heavy Northampton side.

Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson conveyed the team's frustration, saying, "To lose like that, it's hard to talk about because we've done it (to other teams) so many times this season.

" These results set the stage for a compelling knockout series, featuring familiar rivalries and narratives of redemption and continuity





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Exeter Chiefs Saracens Premiership Rugby Mark Mccall Henry Slade Bath Rugby Leicester Tigers Northampton Saints

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