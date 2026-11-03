Exemplar REIT Raises Distribution by 6.7% Following Strong Township Retail Growth

Exemplar REIT increases interim distribution as acquisitions and resilient township trading drive performance, while new mall openings boost market confidence.

Exemplar REIT has announced a 6.7% increase in its interim distribution for the six-month period ending August 31, citing robust performance across its property portfolio. This financial uplift is directly attributed to the successful acquisition of new retail assets and the steady trading activity observed in its primary market segment. The South African real estate investment trust highlighted that these factors collectively strengthened its overall operational results during the reporting window.

Leratong City Mall Drives Portfolio Expansion

Exemplar REIT significantly enhanced its payout capacity through the addition of Leratong City Mall to its management portfolio. This major retail component forms a key part of the planned R5 billion Leratong Smart City development located in Kagiso, Mogale City. Jason McCormick, the CEO of Exemplar, emphasized the significance of this development, noting that the mall attracted nearly 70,000 visitors on its opening Thursday. He described the project as a substantial addition that benefits both the group's portfolio and the wider township retail landscape.

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Financial Metrics and Operational Challenges

Exemplar REIT reported that net property income grew to R533.9 million during the first half of the financial year. Additionally, rental and recovery income saw an increase, reaching R840.6 million. Despite these top-line gains, headline earnings per share decreased to 68.39 cents. The group also noted a 15.1% rise in property operating costs, which outpaced the growth in rental and recovery income, creating a challenging cost environment.

Asset Growth and Strategic Acquisitions

The group expanded its physical footprint through the acquisitions of Vosloorus Crossing in Gauteng and the Steelpoort Retail Precinct in Mpumalanga. These purchases increased the group's gross lettable area to 501,606 square meters. Furthermore, Exemplar REIT now manages 776,852 square meters of retail space, equivalent to approximately 78 hectares. This expansion provides the organization with a more dominant presence in the township and rural retail sectors, leveraging decades of strategic site selection.

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Consumer Behavior and Market Trends

Trading conditions remained firm with vacancies stable at 2.6%, while anchor tenant trading densities rose by 2.5%. This density growth outpaced food inflation, which stood at 1%, according to the group's analysis. Jason McCormick explained that growth is currently slowed by higher diesel prices, which encourage consumers to shop closer to home rather than traveling to larger malls. He attributed the positive performance of township retail to population growth, the prevalence of backyard accommodation, and a strong cash economy, particularly in metro areas like Gauteng.

Future Developments and Financial Guidance

The group is positioning itself for further growth with several key developments on its pipeline. Ntuzuma Mall and KwaMashu Place are expected to open in March of next year, while an expansion of the Steelpoort Retail Precinct is scheduled for 2028. Exemplar REIT reaffirmed its guidance for distribution per share growth of 9% to 11% in the 2027 financial year, signaling confidence in its strategy.

Banking Support and Sustainability Certification

Financial institutions are increasingly supporting this sector, with Nedbank CIB Property Finance providing R573 million in funding for Leratong City Mall. Ricardo Chadinha, a Nedbank executive, stated that the investment is based on sound commercial fundamentals and the mall's role in supporting retail investment and economic activity. Additionally, Leratong City became the first township shopping center in South Africa to receive preliminary Edge Advanced Certification in September, recognizing its energy and water efficiency standards.