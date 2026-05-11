Executive Programme in Media Leadership 2025: A Strategic Focus on Generative AI and Sustainability

The Executive Programme in Media Leadership (EPML) provides senior practitioners with a structured space to step back from day-to-day pressures and think strategically about the future of their organizations. The four-month programme focuses on creating sustainability, business model innovation, and strategic influence while expanding the Generative AI component as a new frontier. Key pillars include Prompt and Context Engineering, Tool Analysis and Infrastructure, Applied Use Cases for African Newsrooms, and Ethical Governance.

For Africa's media houses, 2026 represents a definitive tipping point. The triple threat of revenue model collapse, platform dependency, and the relentless surge of generative AI has moved from a 'future risk' to a daily operational reality.

Many newsrooms are scrambling to react tactically, experimenting with chatbots or basic automated summaries, but a strategic vacuum persists at the leadership level. This year, the institution is doubling down on a curriculum designed to turn technological disruption into a sustainable competitive advantage, specifically through a massively expanded focus on Artificial Intelligence





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Education & Training Executive Programme In Media Leadership Artificial Intelligence Generative AI Media Leadership Sustainability Business Model Innovation Strategic Influence Prompt And Context Engineering Tool Analysis And Infrastructure Applied Use Cases For African Newsrooms Ethical Governance

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