Exclusive: Cape Town Council's Move to Grant Life Tenure to Planning Tribunal Members Raises Alarm

A Daily Maverick investigation reveals how Cape Town's DA-led municipal council amended by-laws to effectively allow Municipal Planning Tribunal members to serve indefinitely, bypassing national legislation meant to ensure independence and raising concerns about political capture.

In a stunning move that subverts national legislation designed to protect the integrity of municipal planning processes, the City of Cape Town's DA-led council has amended its by-laws to allow members of the Municipal Planning Tribunal (MPT) to serve for life, Daily Maverick reveals in the first part of a three-part investigative series.

This action effectively nullifies the five-year term limit prescribed by the Spatial Planning and Land Use Management Act (SPLUMA) for these powerful bodies that decide on billions of rands worth of land-use applications annually. The tribunal's decisions on rezoning, subdivisions, and departures can more than quadruple a property's value, making its independence critical to preventing corruption and ensuring transparent governance in a booming property market.

According to the statutory framework, tribunals are meant to be independent, yet the council's maneuver concentrates immense power over land use in the hands of a few political appointees without the safeguard of regular turnover. On 30 June 2025, the term of MPT chair David Daniels, who had served since the act's implementation in 2015, expired in accordance with SPLUMA's section 37(1), which states a member's term is five years or a shorter period determined by council.

Yet, on 26 June 2025, just four days before Daniels' departure, the council adopted the Municipal Planning Amendment By-Law. Set to take effect from 1 October 2025, the by-law contained a critical, time-sensitive exception: section 116, which was to come into operation almost immediately upon proclamation. A scrutiny of the Western Cape Provincial Gazette of 8 August 2025, which published the amendment, reveals the extent of the alteration.

Using the document's tracked changes, one can see that direct references to SPLUMA's five-year term limit were deleted from sections 116(1) and 116(3). The qualifier "renewable once" for the term was also removed from section 116(4). Two entirely new clauses were inserted: 116(5) grants the council the power to "reappoint" members, and 116(6) stipulates that a reappointment occurring one month or more after a term's expiry is deemed "non-continuous with the previous membership.

" This deeming provision creates a legal fiction that allows an indefinite series of reappointments while technically respecting a formal term limit, as each new appointment starts a fresh term but can be repeated endlessly after a one-month gap. The immediate beneficiary of this change appears to be Pierre Smit. In a July 2025 government gazette, Smit was appointed MPT chair for a five-year term starting 1 July 2025, seemingly in line with the law.

However, by October 2025, after the by-law took effect, Smit was demoted to an ordinary member without explanation in the public record. The sequence suggests a premeditated plan: with the life-tenure mechanism in place, the council can now reappoint Smit indefinitely after the brief one-month interregnum, returning him to a position of power. This raises profound questions about the council's motives and the integrity of the tribunal's decisions, which affect the city's spatial development and property market.

The Daily Maverick investigation underscores a worrying trend of political entities undermining independent oversight structures for long-term control, at the potential expense of transparent, accountable urban planning in Cape Town





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Cape Town Municipal Planning Municipal Planning Tribunal SPLUMA Life Tenure Political Capture DA Council

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