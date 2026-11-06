Ex-Judge Yvonne Mokgoro Partner Sentenced in Fatal Collision Case

David Gaolatlhe Mmelesi receives a suspended five-year sentence for the culpable homicide of retired Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro following a 2023 road accident.

David Gaolatlhe Mmelesi has been formally sentenced for culpable homicide regarding the death of his partner, the retired Constitutional Court justice Yvonne Mokgoro. The Kimberly regional court delivered the verdict on the 68-year-old defendant, imposing a five-year prison term. However, this sentence is wholly suspended for a period of five years. The suspension is conditional upon Mmelesi not being convicted of the same specific offence during that designated timeframe.

Circumstances of the April 2023 Collision

The fatal incident occurred on April 3, 2023, involving a vehicle collision on the road network between Warrenton and Kimberley. Mmelesi was operating the vehicle at the time, with Justice Mokgoro seated as a passenger inside the car. The crash resulted in serious injuries to Mokgoro, who was transported to a medical facility in Johannesburg. She passed away in that Johannesburg hospital in May 2024, more than a year after the initial accident.

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Evidence and Testimony Presented in Court

Senior state prosecutor Tebogo Benjamin Namisa led the presentation of evidence during the legal proceedings. A central piece of testimony came from the truck driver who was involved in the collision with the vehicle driven by Mmelesi. The witness stated that Mmelesi's vehicle was stationary on the side of the road when the accident happened. Critically, the truck driver noted that the hazard lights on the vehicle were not activated during this stop.

Further testimony indicated that Mmelesi failed to use his indicators before executing a U-turn. This maneuver directly resulted in the collision that caused the severe injuries sustained by Justice Mokgoro. The lack of signaling and the positioning of the stationary vehicle were pivotal factors in the court's understanding of the event's mechanics.

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Family Statement and Emotional Impact

During the sentencing proceedings, Ithateng Mokgoro, the eldest son of the deceased justice, spoke on behalf of the family. He described Yvonne Mokgoro as a vibrant, compassionate, and accommodating individual who possessed the unique ability to connect with people from all walks of life. The family emphasized that her passing has created an irreplaceable void in the lives of her children, grandchildren, and siblings, as well as within the broader community she served.

Despite having retired from her high-profile role at the Constitutional Court, Mokgoro remained actively involved in matters of societal interest at the time of her death. Her continued engagement in public affairs underscored her enduring commitment to social issues, even after leaving the bench.

Financial Hardships and Legal Costs

The Mokgoro family outlined the significant emotional, medical, and financial hardships they experienced in the aftermath of the collision. They reported that medical expenses related to her treatment amounted to approximately R3 million. Additionally, the legal costs incurred by the family exceeded R600,000. These figures highlight the substantial economic burden placed on the family during their period of grief and legal battle.

In their submission to the court, the family expressed the view that the accused had shown no genuine remorse for his conduct. Consequently, they appealed to the court to impose a direct custodial sentence rather than a suspended one, arguing that a prison term was the appropriate judicial response to the severity of the loss and the lack of contrition.

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Considerations for Leniency and Final Verdict

Despite the family's request for immediate imprisonment, the court considered various mitigating factors in determining the final sentence. The judge took into account the personal circumstances of the accused, David Gaolatlhe Mmelesi. Specifically, the court noted that he was a first-time offender with no prior convictions for similar offences.

Another significant factor was the existence of an adult child who was dependent on Mmelesi for financial support. The court balanced the gravity of the crime against these personal considerations, ultimately deciding that a suspended sentence with strict conditions was the appropriate resolution. This decision concludes the legal proceedings regarding the culpable homicide charge.