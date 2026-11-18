Italy's lower house ordered fascist imagery removed from an exhibition honoring neo-fascist leader Pino Rauti after Democratic Party protests. The exhibition marking his birth centenary was sponsored by the culture ministry.

Italy's parliament ordered the removal of fascist imagery from an exhibition honoring Pino Rauti, a prominent far-right politician and admirer of Benito Mussolini, after the lower-house exhibition sparked an opposition outcry.

By Wednesday morning, the images were no longer on show. Rauti, who died in 2012, volunteered for the Italian Social Republic, the Nazi-backed puppet state led by Mussolini in northern Italy during World War Two. He remained closely identified with the dictator's legacy during his long career. Among the images displayed was a photograph of Rauti speaking beneath a flag bearing a Celtic cross, a symbol widely associated with neo-fascist movements.

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Exhibition Ordered To Remove Fascist Images

The exhibition also featured portraits of Mussolini. Following protests from the centre-left Democratic Party, the lower house administration ordered organisers to remove the images. A banner for the exhibition marking the centenary of Rauti's birth was displayed inside Italy's Chamber of Deputies in Rome on November 18 2026. The exhibition to mark the 100th anniversary of his birth was titled The Man, the Politician and the Intellectual.

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It was sponsored by the culture ministry and includes videos, audio and material from Rauti's family archive. Rauti was a leading figure in the neo-fascist Italian Social Movement, which was founded by supporters of Mussolini. It is regarded as the political predecessor of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party.

In the 1950s, Rauti founded the Centro Studi Ordine Nuovo, which emerged from a group that played a prominent role in extremist violence during Italy's Years of Lead from the late 1960s to the late 1980s. Rauti was investigated over some of the period's attacks but was ultimately cleared of all charges. I went to see the exhibition on Pino Rauti. I came away incredulous.

Critics Call Event A Celebration Not History

Because, as I feared, it is not an exhibition but a celebration, said Alfredo Bazoli, a Democratic Party senator. Bazoli's mother was killed in a 1974 bombing in the northern city of Brescia that was linked to Ordine Nuovo. He described the exhibition as a blatant attempt to rewrite history.

What is particularly troubling is that it is being sponsored by members of the Brothers of Italy, which evidently has yet to sever its ties with this dark chapter of our country's history, he said. Federico Mollicone, a Brothers of Italy lawmaker who chairs the lower house culture committee, defended the exhibition. He said it was intended solely to recount Rauti's political trajectory.

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It is the history of a political tradition in Italy that not only existed, but unquestionably left a fundamental legacy, he said. Meloni has not commented on the controversy. The prime minister praised Mussolini in her youth but has since sought to distance herself from fascism. She said in 2022 that she never felt any sympathy for fascism.

She has also said there should be no place in Brothers of Italy for nostalgia for fascism, racism or antisemitism.