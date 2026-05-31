Ex-Ekurhuleni City Manager's Luxury London Trip: The Ze Nxumalo Connection

Disgraced former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi's R3.35m private jet trip to London in 2022 is under scrutiny, with politically connected powerbroker Ze Nxumalo at the center. Bank statements trace the funds back to XET Solutions, raising questions about the ultimate source and purpose of the trip.

The Madlanga commission of inquiry is currently underway, with former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi taking the stand to testify. A key figure in this investigation is Ze Nxumalo , a politically connected and influential powerbroker who is linked to a R3.35m private jet trip to London in 2022, involving Mashazi.

ZIG Revenue Management, owned by Nxumalo, paid for the charter, but the funds ultimately traced back to XET Solutions. Bank statements show that on July 19, 2022, XET Solutions deposited R5.75m into ZIG's account, with the reference 'XET Solutions'. Four days later, Nxumalo's company transferred R1.5m to Onyx Aviation, a Lanseria Airport-based charter company, with the reference 'London trip'. On July 26, another R1.5m was transferred to Onyx, and the remaining R350,000 was paid on August 1, 2022.

The invoice reveals that Mashazi, her husband, and another couple flew from Lanseria to Farnborough Airport outside London, via Accra in Ghana, on July 28, 2022, and returned three days later





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Imogen Mashazi Ze Nxumalo Private Jet London Trip Corruption Investigation

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