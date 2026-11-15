Former Australia bowler Chadd Sayers says everyone in the 2018 Test side knew sandpaper was being used to alter the ball, backing Usman Khawaja and David Warner against Cricket Australia and Pat Cummins.

Former Australia Test bowler Chadd Sayers has backed Usman Khawaja's claims about the Sandpapergate scandal, saying he believes everyone in the side during the 2018 tour of South Africa knew sandpaper was being used to alter the condition of the ball.

Sayers spoke to SEN radio on Sunday, contradicting Pat Cummins' denials that he knew nothing about the ball-tampering plot. The retired bowler was on the tour but did not play in the third Test at Cape Town, where sandpaper was used to help make the ball swing. The tampering, discovered during the third Test at Newlands in Cape Town, led to former captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner being banned for 12 months by Cricket Australia from elite cricket.

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Khawaja Claims Team Knew About Sandpaper

Cameron Bancroft received a nine-month suspension for his part in the incident. A Cricket Australia probe concluded only Smith, Warner and Bancroft were in the know, with all sent home and banned. But Khawaja alleged in his autobiography Sabr: Finding my way in Cricket and Life, released on Tuesday, that the whole team was aware. Warner and now Sayers have strongly backed that claim.

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I believe that everyone in that side knew what was going on and what was being used, Sayers told SEN radio. Sayers, 39, also echoed Khawaja's claim that sandpaper was used during the second Test in Port Elizabeth, saying he was the player who removed it from the field. It was given to me to take off, so that wasn't planned or anything.

I was just the player who took the drinks out at the time ... it was passed on to me, he said. It was used in two Test matches and there were discussions in the change rooms of how we were going to get the ball to reverse and what was going to be used.

Sayers, who made his only Test appearance for Australia in the fourth Test of the 2018 South Africa tour, said he was never interviewed as part of Cricket Australia's inquiry. He added that maybe it was because he was 12th man and didn't play in the game, or perhaps because he knew too much information. I'm not too sure, he said.

Cummins And Starc Deny Prior Knowledge

Cummins, now the Test captain, held a lengthy press conference on Friday to rubbish Khawaja's allegations, calling them 100 percent wrong and describing the suggestions as utter nonsense. Fast bowler Mitchell Starc denied any prior knowledge of the incident on Tuesday. The bowling group of Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon and Cummins all denied publicly in a 2021 statement that they were aware of the plan.

Sayers, however, said he is convinced the entire team, including the bowlers, knew what was happening. When you're trying to get the ball to reverse, everyone has to buy in because if one little thing goes wrong in the field to the ball, it stops it from reversing straight away. I'm pretty confident to say that everyone knew, he said. I didn't like how he did go at Usman and got personal.

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I probably get why but I just don't think it needed to happen. Cricket Australia have ruled out reopening their investigation. Warner on Saturday accused the governing body of a cover-up, saying that as far as he knew they did not interview Hazlewood, Starc or Lyon at the time. As far as I am aware, CA did not interview Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc or Nathan Lyon in their 2018 investigation, Warner said on Instagram.

Warner Accuses Cricket Australia Of Cover-Up

If that's correct then how can CA push the idea that the bowlers didn't know? The 40-year-old, who earlier this week accused Cricket Australia of conducting a rushed and botched probe that found the three punished players solely responsible for the plot, said the governing body had decided from the outset who would take responsibility for the scandal. After numerous media reports confirmed the bowlers had indeed been interviewed, Warner on Sunday posted another statement on Instagram.

I was never told the bowlers had been interviewed or provided statements. That information would've been pretty useful when I was forced to make decisions back in 2018. Why weren't we given all the evidence by CA? The scandal continues to divide Australian cricket, with Khawaja doubling down on his claims even after Cummins' sharp rebuke.

Sayers' intervention adds significant weight to the allegation that knowledge of the plan extended well beyond the three players who were punished.