Advocate Riaan Gissing told the Johannesburg high court that Musa Kekana coughing up blood during a police search corroborates his alleged torture, as a trial-within-a-trial continues in the Vusimusi Cat Matlala case.

Musa Kekana coughing up blood during a police search corroborates his account of alleged torture, his lawyer argued on Monday in the Johannesburg high court.

Advocate Riaan Gissing questioned whether the timing could be dismissed as a coincidence. He said medical evidence and Kekana reports to healthcare workers supported the allegation that police assaulted and suffocated him during an April 2024 operation. Is it a coincidence? Gissing asked, referring to Kekana coughing up blood during the search.

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Trial within trial admissibility

He argued that this was corroboration of his version. The submissions form part of a trial-within-a-trial determining whether evidence obtained during Kekana arrest can be used in the main trial involving Vusimusi Cat Matlala and his co-accused. The state argued on Friday through prosecutor Elize Le Roux that evidence seized during Kekana arrest was admissible because police discovered it independently of any alleged assault. The matter was postponed to Monday after electricity failures.

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The court backup generator had only 3% power by the time the court returned from lunch. Gissing said Kekana account described an initial assault in a bedroom, followed by alleged suffocation in the lounge. He was initially assaulted when his head was covered with a duvet, with hands and fists, he said. Kekana was then allegedly made to lie on his stomach with his hands cuffed behind his back.

His hands and his feet were tied together with a belt, Gissing said, describing him as hogtied. He alleged that a knee was pressed into Kekana back, followed by a courier bag pulled over his head. Gissing said Kekana lost consciousness after the fourth alleged suffocation. He started coughing up blood uncontrollably.

Medical expert suffocation testimony

He argued that subsequent utterances resulted from the assault, suffocation amounting to torturing. Judge Cassim Moosa questioned whether the evidence of Prof Gert Saayman, a medical expert from the University of Pretoria, conclusively established that Kekana had been suffocated. Saayman had been called in court to testify for Kekana. During his testimony, Saayman outlined potential medical reasons for Kekana coughing up blood after the alleged assault.

He also provided expert evidence regarding the nature and timing of the medical treatment Kekana received. Gissing argued that the expert did not have to reach a conclusive finding and that Kekana did not bear the burden of proving the assault. It is for the state to prove that the accused was not assaulted, he submitted. Gissing maintained that medical testimony supported Kekana account.

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She conceded, very importantly, that suffocation could not be excluded, he said of one doctor evidence. Moosa questioned the discrepancy between a medical record stating that Kekana reported suffocation at a police station and his account that it happened inside the house. What does the court make of these two diametrically opposed accounts? he asked. What is important is that there was a report, Gissing responded.

Judge questions criminal case opening

Moosa also pressed the defence on why no criminal case had been opened against the officers. Now the accused is in custody, but his counsel and legal representative are not in custody, he said. Gissing confirmed that the legal team held instructions to open a case but had not done so. The judge asked, What must the court now make in relation to that aspect?

Gissing argued that the mere fact that Kekana had not opened a criminal case did not mean he had not been suffocated and assaulted. He urged the court to consider that Kekana remained in custody. He said the exchanges concerned disputed allegations and legal submissions, not findings that police did not torture Kekana.