Thierno Barry scores the winner as Everton beat Newcastle United 1-0, increasing pressure on manager Matthias Jaissle and leaving the club in 13th place.

Everton increased the pressure on under-fire Newcastle United manager Matthias Jaissle as Thierno Barry secured a 1-0 victory at St James Park on Monday. Barry netted early in the second half to lift Everton into seventh place in the Premier League while Newcastle United languished in 13th place. The match concluded with Newcastle midfielder Jacob Ramsey receiving a red card in the final seconds for a crude foul on Harrison Armstrong.

Core Match Details and Goal Mechanics

Thierno Barry scored his eighth goal of the season, a tally that includes four goals in his last six matches. His strike gave Everton their second win against Newcastle United in five days, following a 3-1 victory in the League Cup fourth round on Thursday. This result marked Everton's first away league win since February 28, when they secured three points on their previous visit to St James Park.

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The decisive moment arrived after a scrappy first half where chances were scarce for both sides. Newcastle's defensive marking failed to contain Tyrique George, whose shot drew a weak save from Newcastle goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek. Hornicek could only push the ball straight into the path of Barry, who scored a simple tap-in. The goal survived a lengthy VAR check for offside, leaving Newcastle aggrieved by the decision to let the goal stand.

Newcastle had several opportunities to equalize but failed to capitalize. Fabian Schar wasted a good chance by blazing wide of the target. Anthony Elanga came within a whisker of leveling the score when his close-range shot clipped the post and rolled along the goalline. Everton managed to scramble the ball clear before it crossed the line, preserving their narrow lead.

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Stakeholder Positions and Managerial Scrutiny

Matthias Jaissle and his players were booed off at halftime and again after the final whistle. The German coach begins to feel significant heat in his first season in charge. He was hired following Eddie Howe's surprise close-season exit and has struggled to make an impact on Tyneside. Newcastle United has lost four of its past five matches in all competitions, winning just twice in its last seven games.

Bizarrely, Newcastle United has lost 22 of its last 33 Premier League matches on a Monday. Many supporters headed for the exits well before the final whistle on a miserable rainy night. Jaissle desperately needs a win at fellow strugglers Fulham on Saturday to ease the mounting scrutiny from fans and ownership.

On the Everton side, Jack Grealish was absent from the squad for a second successive game. He was axed for the Newcastle match last week due to a breach of club discipline. The on-loan Manchester City winger, who has been criticized for his off-field behavior, reportedly skipped training prior to the League Cup clash. Everton stated he was not match fit for the rematch, but the team coped effectively without him.

Real-World Impact and Upcoming Schedule

The loss leaves Newcastle United with a precarious position in the table, highlighting ongoing issues under the Saudi-funded ownership. The team's inconsistency is evident, as it took 86 minutes for them to finally register a shot on target. Yoane Wissa's effort in the 86th minute was routine for Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

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Jacob Ramsey's dismissal in the final seconds completed Newcastle United's misery. He received two yellow cards in the space of 60 seconds, compounding the team's difficult run of form. The defeat underscores the urgent need for improvement as Matthias Jaissle prepares for his next challenge.

Everton's victory boosts their standing in the league, moving them closer to European qualification spots. Thierno Barry's continued scoring form provides a significant offensive threat. The team will look to maintain this momentum in their upcoming fixtures to solidify their position in the top half of the table.

Newcastle United must now regroup quickly for their away match against Fulham. Matthias Jaissle faces a critical juncture in his tenure, with the next result likely to determine the stability of his position. The club's hierarchy will be monitoring the situation closely as the pressure intensifies.