Everton Ordered to Pay Burnley £35m Over 2022 PSR Breach

Everton must compensate Burnley more than £35 million after an independent panel ruled the club's 2021/22 financial breach gave them an unfair advantage that contributed to Burnley's relegation. Everton plans to appeal, calling the decision flawed and dangerous for English football.

Everton Football Club has been ordered to pay Burnley over £35 million in compensation after a legal dispute regarding Premier League profitability and sustainability (PSR) breaches from the 2021/22 season, a period when Burnley was relegated.

The sanction follows a previous ten-point deduction for Everton in late 2023 for separate financial misdemeanours, later reduced to six points on appeal. Burnley successfully argued that had the six-point penalty for PSR breaches been applied during that season, they would have avoided relegation at Everton's expense. In response, Everton expressed strong opposition, labeling the judgment flawed and announcing an immediate appeal.

The club, now under the ownership of the US-based Friedkin Group since December 2024, asserts the ruling sets a dangerous precedent and misrepresents the evidence. Everton's statement emphasizes that the decision is based on a problematic principle that a club can be in breach of financial rules at any point in a financial year, and they are confident the appeal will overturn the decision.

Burnley maintains that the independent commission confirmed a rule was broken and an improper competitive advantage was gained, justifying the compensation. The case centers on Everton's PSR breach in June 2022, which was discovered after the conclusion of the 2021/22 season. Burnley, relegated that year, contended that Everton's financial overspend directly impacted the relegation battle by allowing Everton to field a stronger squad than otherwise permitted. The Premier League's independent disciplinary commission agreed, ordering compensation to reflect the advantage gained.

The awarded sum exceeds £35 million, reflecting the perceived financial impact on Burnley's status and subsequent revenue losses from being in the Championship versus the Premier League. This ruling is notable for establishing that clubs affected by a rival's PSR breach can claim damages, potentially opening the door for similar claims in the future. Everton's appeal will challenge both the legal basis and factual findings of the commission.

The club argues that the methodology for calculating compensation and the notion of a 'competitive advantage' are flawed, particularly since the PSR breach was not formally sanctioned until after the season ended. They also stress that the precedent could destabilize English football by inviting endless litigation over historical breaches. The Friedkin Group's recent takeover has improved Everton's financial stability, but this liability complicates their recovery.

The outcome of the appeal will be watched closely by other clubs, as it may redefine how PSR breaches are penalized beyond point deductions and fines, introducing a new era of civil liability between competitors





SuperSportTV / 🏆 9. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Everton Burnley PSR Breach Compensation Relegation Premier League Financial Rules Appeal Friedkin Group

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Major-General Feroz Khan ordered to appear before Madlanga CommissionCrime Intelligence deputy head Major-General Feroz Khan is set to appear before the Madlanga Commission on 1 July, where he will testify for several days.

Read more »

MTN launches new video streaming platform with One TVMTN One TV debuts with free, ad-supported and pay-per-view options across Africa

Read more »

Trump warns Iran will ‘pay the price’ after attacksOil prices jump by about 2% and markets fall as US-Iran tensions escalate sharply

Read more »

Everton ordered to pay over £35 million to Burnley after financial breachesEverton have been mandated by a Premier League disciplinary panel to compensate Burnley with more than £35 million for breaches of profitability and sustainability rules in the 2021/22 season. The club had previously been docked points for the infractions, a penalty later reduced on appeal. Burnley argued that a full penalty would have kept them in the top flight at Everton's expense. Everton have appealed the ruling, calling it legally and factually flawed, while noting their recent takeover by the Friedkin Group has improved their financial position.

Read more »