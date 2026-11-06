ANC suffers major losses across provinces and metros as votes are counted

As vote counting continues, the ANC faces significant setbacks in former strongholds while the Patriotic Alliance triples its support and the EFF loses ground in every metro.

The votes are still being counted, and right now most of us are, like Fikile Mbalula, unsure of a lot things. But at the time of writing on Thursday evening, the following is slowly becoming clear.

Mashatile Faces Uncertain Political Future

Paul Mashatile perfected the art of invisibility some time ago, so it is hard to tell if he has been naughty or nice. But we do know that he is on track to get the world's worst Christmas present next year, when he is elected leader of a party that has just unified South Africans around their desire to flush it down the toilet.

Also read Patriotic Alliance faced media bias during campaign: Mckenzie

Imagine being groomed from childhood to take over as CEO of Porsche one day, and when you finally get there, the empire consists of two Checkers shopping trolleys with wobbly front wheels and an ageing Fiks asking you to tie his shoelaces. As one catastrophic result after another rolled in from formerly secure ANC wards, journalist Clayson Manyathela asked our national monument to belligerent dysfunction, Gwede Mantashe, if the party was to blame for its own collapse.

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No, replied Mantashe, it is because there are more parties contesting. It is a maturing democracy. I look forward to Mantashe's forthcoming lecture tour in which he will reveal that, when people drive their cars directly into walls, nobody is really to blame except a maturing universe in which many forces like momentum and gravity interact in complex ways.

Zille Set to Lead Johannesburg Mayoralty

It is now almost certain that Helen Zille will be sworn in as mayor of Johannesburg, and, given the DA's dramatic gains in that city, it is now even possible that she will still be mayor five or even six hours after she is sworn in. Her critics will say nasty and hurtful things, and that will just be her coalition partners, but whatever you think of her, science tells us that if Zille spends her first day in office face-down on the floor, gently drooling into the carpet, she will have achieved considerably more than Dada Morero ever did.

The EFF's campaign slogan this year was Victory or Death and it clearly was not kidding. At the time of writing the party had managed to win a mayorship of one municipality in North West, but this success would have been overshadowed by the fact that the EFF has lost ground in every province and, more importantly, in every metro.

EFF Suffers Significant Provincial Losses

For an urban party so heavily dependent on ebullience and vibes, this is a death sentence, and we can now expect the stream of voters abandoning the party to turn into a flood. It was fun while it lasted though.

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ActionSA has made impressive gains but one of the biggest winners of this election so far is the Patriotic Alliance, which, at the timing of writing, had tripled its share of the vote since the 2021 local government elections and was the third-largest party in both the Western and Northern Cape. This will be very encouraging for Gayton McKenzie, who now has a number of arid landscapes at his disposal in which he can fail to recreate Dubai.

SACP Breaks From ANC Coalition Alliance

I have been teasing the SACP for years, calling out the venerable old commies for their reluctance to detach from the largesse and safety of the ANC. But this year they have made me eat my words by finally putting their money where their mouth is, or at least putting their communal, shared bundle of IOUs where their mouth is, and getting into the game.

And fair play to them: so far their best showing has been in Eastern Cape, a very tough target. After all, to seize the means of production you first need the means of production to exist, and thanks to the ANC that province's means shrink every year. And with that, let the coalition chaos begin.