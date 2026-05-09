The European Union and a number of EU member states and non-EU countries will assist in the evacuation of passengers from the MV Hondius cruise ship after it was struck by a deadly hantavirus outbreak. The cruise ship will dock in Granadilla de Abona, Spain, and the evacuation will commence within the weekend. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Spain's Minister for Health and Minister of the Interior will coordinate with Spain's Prime Minister in Madrid even as they prepare to transport the sick and dying holidaymakers back to their origins.

Tenerife South Airport as the cruise ship MV Hondius expected to arrive at port of Granadilla de Abona Spain on May 9, 2026 after being hit by hantavirus outbreak Germany France Belgium Ireland Netherlands and US to send planes out of 22 citizens planned evacuations 2 more planes for EU citizens by Fernando Grande-Marlaska WHO and EU to coordinate evacuation to Spain PM Sanchez to meet WHO director-Spanish Ministry for Health and Interior to coordinate arrival Stormy weather conditions 7 confirmed and 2 suspected cases for 17 crew members to stay on ship Luggage and deceased passenger body on board ship to remain on board 1 disinfection after arrival Spanish citizens first order by health authorities not to disembark until evacuation plane ready 30 crew flown back to Netherlands Non-EU citizens affected by circumstances unable to send air transport arrangements in place contingency plans confirmed arrangements in place WHO Director-General on Saturday travel to Tenerife in-spain and Madrid Spain's PM, health and interior ministers to coordinate first time any virus with similar symptoms and presentation to cause recorded in Africa except for a few isolated cases listed in the International Health Regulations reported widespread concern even in non-scientists make way with a high level of alert detected in passengers on blasted.

Tenerife South Airport as the cruise ship MV Hondius expected to arrive at port of Granadilla de Abona Spain on May 9, 2026 after being hit by hantavirus outbreak Germany France Belgium Ireland Netherlands and US to send planes out of 22 citizens planned evacuations 2 more planes for EU citizens by Fernando Grande-Marlaska WHO and EU to coordinate evacuation to Spain PM Sanchez to meet WHO director-Spanish Ministry for Health and Interior to coordinate arrival Stormy weather conditions 7 confirmed and 2 suspected cases for 17 crew members to stay on ship Luggage and deceased passenger body on board ship to remain on board 1 disinfection after arrival Spanish citizens first order by health authorities not to disembark until evacuation plane ready 30 crew flown back to Netherlands Non-EU citizens affected by circumstances unable to send air transport arrangements in place contingency plans confirmed arrangements in place WHO Director-General on Saturday travel to Tenerife in-spain and Madrid Spain's PM, health and interior ministers to coordinate first time any virus with similar symptoms and presentation to cause recorded in Africa except for a few isolated cases listed in the International Health Regulations reported widespread concern even in non-scientists make way with a high level of alert detected in passengers on blasted





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Cruise Ship Encroachment Event EVACUATION Spain Tenerife Hantavirus Infected Deaths Plane

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