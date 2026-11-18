Eugenio Chacarra heads to South Africa for the Nedbank Golf Challenge aiming to join Spain's elite winners list at Gary Player Country Club in December.

Eugenio Chacarra is set to represent Spain at the prestigious Nedbank Golf Challenge, continuing a distinguished national legacy at the Gary Player Country Club in Sun City. The tournament is scheduled to take place from December 3 to 6, featuring a competitive world-class field. Chacarra aims to become the third Spanish player to win the event, following the historic successes of Severiano Ballesteros and Sergio Garcia.

Eugenio Chacarra Recent DP World Tour Success

The 26-year-old golfer enters the event with significant momentum after a standout 2026 season on the DP World Tour. Over a span of just five months, Chacarra secured three victories, demonstrating remarkable consistency and skill on the professional circuit. His strong performance throughout the year positioned him as a formidable contender in international golf events.

Also read Orbit handed giant-killing opportunity against Cape Town City in Nedbank Cup

Chacarra finished the 2026 season as the runner-up in the prestigious Race to Dubai rankings. He was narrowly beaten only by Rory McIlroy in the final standings, highlighting his status among the world's elite players. The Spaniard also closed his season with a tied-third finish at the DP World Tour Championship, further solidifying his recent form.

Historical Spanish Dominance at Nedbank Challenge

Spain holds a unique and proud place in the history of the Nedbank Golf Challenge. Only two Spanish players have previously claimed the title: Severiano Ballesteros and Sergio Garcia. Ballesteros won back-to-back titles in 1983 and 1984, establishing an early precedent for Spanish excellence at the venue. Sergio Garcia added to this legacy by triumphing in 2001 and 2003.

Advertisement

Chacarra is aware of this rich heritage and views the upcoming tournament as an opportunity to add his name to this exclusive list. He expressed his excitement about returning to South Africa, noting that he thoroughly enjoyed his time at the event during his debut appearance last year. His previous experience has given him a distinct advantage as he prepares for the challenge ahead.

Competitive Field and Past Performance in Sun City

The world number 37 will make his second appearance at what is often referred to as Africa's Major. During his debut at the Gary Player Country Club last year, Chacarra finished in 28th place. This experience has provided him with valuable insights into the course conditions and the unique challenges presented by the venue.

Chacarra will face a formidable lineup of competitors this December. The field includes major champions Wyndham Clark, Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau, and Bubba Watson. Additionally, PGA Tour star Ben Griffin and defending champion Kristoffer Reitan are confirmed participants. This high-caliber roster ensures that the tournament will be one of the most competitive events of the season.

Eugenio Chacarra Strategic Goals for December

Chacarra has stated that his primary focus is on adding another title to his collection while contributing to Spain's winning record at the event. He described the strong field at Sun City as a fantastic opportunity to test his skills against the best players in the world. His confidence stems from his recent successes and his positive memories from his previous visit to the location.

Advertisement

The Nedbank Golf Challenge serves as a key indicator of form for the upcoming season. With Chacarra in the mix, Spanish golf fans will be hopeful for another historic victory. The tournament will provide a stage for Chacarra to showcase his abilities on an international platform before the year concludes.