EU Trade Committee Chair Calls for Extended Transition Period for South African Industry Amid New Carbon Policies

Bernd Lange, chair of the European Parliament's International Trade Committee, has urged that South Africa be granted more time to adapt to the European Union's carbon emission regulations, including the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism and the phase-out of internal combustion engines, citing the country's reliance on coal-fired electricity and the need for investment in green infrastructure.

South Africa n industry requires additional time to adjust to the European Union's carbon emission policies, according to Bernd Lange , chair of the European Parliament's trade committee .

Following a visit to South Africa, Lange highlighted specific challenges facing the nation's automobile manufacturers due to the EU's phase-out of internal combustion engines by 2035 and the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM). He noted that while the EU is moving toward battery electric vehicles, South Africa's automotive sector needs a structured transition path.

The second phase of CBAM, set to begin next year, will extend levies to electricity used in steel production, impacting South African manufacturers because the country's electricity is largely coal-generated. Although the EU supports South Africa's shift to renewable energy through initiatives like the Just Energy Transition Programme and Global Gateway funding, strict criteria for green hydrogen classification pose adaptation hurdles. Lange stressed the need for investment, research, and competitive energy prices to develop a viable electric vehicle industry.

He also referenced the EU's tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, citing unfair subsidies, and suggested South Africa consider similar measures. Regarding Sasol's green aviation fuel, Lange acknowledged the difficulty of meeting EU standards when produced in a coal-dependent complex and expressed willingness to discuss phased exceptions with clear deadlines. Overall, Lange advocated for recognizing South Africa's unique circumstances and providing a realistic timeline for meeting environmental standards





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CBAM Carbon Border Adjustment South Africa Electric Vehicles EU Bernd Lange Green Hydrogen Renewable Energy Trade Committee Carbon Emissions Internal Combustion Engines Steel Production Global Gateway Just Energy Transition Sasol Aviation Fuel Tariffs China Evs

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