EU's Kallas Says Russia Shows No Goodwill as US, Ukraine, Russia Talks Set for Abu Dhabi

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas accused Russia of targeting civilians and ignoring European security agreements, ahead of trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi between Ukraine, Russia and the US.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Monday she saw little sign of Russian goodwill to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.

She added that Moscow had already signed up to numerous agreements underpinning European security but had failed to respect them. Kallas was speaking on the sidelines of a G7 ministerial meeting before trilateral discussions on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi between Ukraine, Russia and the US. Officials from France, Britain, Germany, Nato and the European Commission will also be in the Emirati capital.

Also read Hawks arrest nine foreign nationals at OR Tambo over alleged plans to join Russia-Ukraine war

So far they have just been pretending that they negotiate because we haven't seen any goodwill from the Russian side, Kallas said in Paris. They are bombing Kyiv; they are bombing civilians. Ukrainians are making advances on the battlefield, so the Russian focus has been only on civilians to cause as much suffering before the hard winter is coming, she said.

Advertisement

Russia Steps Up Aerial Attacks

Russia denies targeting civilians but has stepped up its aerial attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure and other key targets in recent months. Its forces' advances in eastern Ukraine have stalled. Ukraine has responded with drone attacks on Russian energy installations, often deep in Russian territory. Moscow has long accused the Europeans of refusing to consider Russia's own security concerns in Europe, for example by pursuing Nato enlargement up to its borders.

Jared Kushner, one of the lead US negotiators, said last week that the US was working on a broader European security architecture. That has worried some Europeans who have repeatedly said they would not accept anything they had not agreed to. The problem is that we already have a European security architecture in place that Russia has agreed to, Kallas said.

Budapest Memorandum Obligations

She cited examples including the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, when Russia and others pledged to respect the independence, sovereignty and existing borders of Ukraine. All this talk has to be about how we make sure that Russia actually respects the obligations that it has taken, she added. In a sign of friction among Europeans, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni warned on November 5 that Europe risked becoming irrelevant in efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

She said member states should agree on a common representative and strategy rather than pursuing separate diplomatic tracks. Kallas said future discussions on European security should be led by the EU in line with its treaties and institutional structures, rather than through ad hoc formats. It is clear that the big countries want to talk also to big countries, she said. But when it comes to European security issues, the EU has very clear lines in place.

Advertisement

EU Sanctions And US Pressure

We have the treaties, she said. With the EU currently negotiating a 22nd package of sanctions on Russia, Kallas said she hoped that losses suffered by US President Donald Trump's Republicans in last week's midterm elections would alter Washington's approach to Ukraine. We are hoping that there will be pressure on Russia to end this war and pressure [with] the [US] sanctions, she said. If we were to do this together with the Americans, it would really have an effect.

The comments came as Russian diplomats and military officials were set to join talks with the US and Ukraine. Ethiopia also received 12 Russian Su-35 jets to boost defence, while Nordic leaders urged Putin to end the Ukraine war in a call.