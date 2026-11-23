The European Commission proposed its 22nd sanctions package against Russia, banning Russian teams and athletes from competing under the Russian flag in EU sports events and imposing visas restrictions on Russian former combatants.

The European Commission proposed new sanctions against Russia on Monday over the war in Ukraine. The package includes a ban on athletes competing under the Russian flag in sports events in the EU.

It also includes a ban on visas for Russian former combatants. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen outlined the measures. She said they target Russian financial institutions and crypto platforms. The proposal is the commission's 22nd package of sanctions against Moscow over its full-scale invasion in 2022.

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EU Sports Events Ban on Russian Flag

Sanctions require unanimity from EU countries to be adopted. Von der Leyen said sports events cannot be a forum for propaganda activities. She said the EU is introducing bans on Russian teams and athletes competing under the Russian flag for any sports events in the EU. She made the comments in a video address.

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The commission is also proposing a way to implement an EU visa ban on Russian former combatants. That measure was agreed pending feasibility in the previous package. The commission has also created a crypto sanctions task force. The package includes new restrictions on 60 Russian banks and more crypto platforms.

Striking Harder at Russian War Financing

Von der Leyen said the EU is striking harder at Russia's ways to finance its war by targeting its banks and crypto platforms. She said the focus will be on Russia but will also include third countries that help Russia evade EU sanctions. She called this a major focus of the new package. Kyrgyzstan was the first country to be hit by the EU's anticircumvention tool this year.

It was targeted for facilitating circumvention through its banks and cryptocurrency companies. The new sanctions will also target electricity companies for the first time. They will also prohibit European citizens from occupying posts in companies in Russia. The measures were announced in Brussels.

They are part of the EU's continued response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The proposal now needs approval from EU countries, which must be unanimous for adoption. The package combines sports restrictions, visa measures, financial targets, and new tools to counter sanctions evasion. It also expands restrictions to new sectors and third countries.

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The commission says the aim is to limit Russia's ability to finance its war.