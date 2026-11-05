EU Lawmakers Demand Security Review of BYD Vehicles Amid Spy Concerns

Fourteen European Parliament members urge the European Commission to assess security risks of BYD electric cars, citing US military bans and potential data privacy threats to EU infrastructure.

Fourteen members of the European Parliament have formally requested that the European Commission evaluate whether electric vehicles manufactured by the Chinese automaker BYD present significant security threats to the continent. The lawmakers, led by French Member of the European Parliament Francois Kalfon, are pressing for an immediate assessment by the EU's cybersecurity agency to determine if the manufacturer should be classified as a high-risk supplier. This political push aims to explore potential restrictions on BYD's participation in public procurement contracts across the European Union.

Security Concerns and US Precedent

The directive follows a recent security ban implemented by the US military last month, which prohibited Chinese-made vehicles from accessing Kadena Air Base on Okinawa island in Japan. The US Department of Defense cited an unacceptable and unmitigable risk to national security without providing specific technical details about the potential vulnerabilities. This American precedent has heightened scrutiny in Europe, where officials are increasingly concerned about the intersection of automotive technology and national defense infrastructure.

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French MEP Francois Kalfon explicitly referenced China's 2017 national intelligence law, which mandates that domestic companies must cooperate with state intelligence activities. He argued that allowing connected vehicles from third countries to interface with sensitive European infrastructure creates an unacceptable security risk that the bloc cannot ignore. The lawmakers are concerned that the legal framework in China could compel manufacturers to hand over data collected by smart cars to the Chinese state.

BYD Data Privacy Denials

BYD has firmly rejected the allegations of security vulnerabilities, stating that no data processed or stored either in the cloud or within the vehicle itself can be remotely accessed from China. The company emphasized that customers retain full control over their personal information and digital footprint. BYD Europe clarified in its response that it does not make any such data available to BYD entities or third parties located in China, asserting a strict separation between European operations and Chinese data handling.

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Despite these assurances, the European Parliament members remain skeptical of the automaker's claims. They are demanding a rigorous, independent technical audit to verify the data sovereignty promises made by the Chinese manufacturer. The core issue revolves around whether the connected car technology allows for remote monitoring or data extraction that could compromise user privacy or state secrets.

Allegations of Surveillance Activities

MEP Francois Kalfon referred to unspecified measures taken by Poland, Britain, and Israel to restrict Chinese automotive technology. He highlighted a specific incident involving Norwegian soldiers, where Chinese vehicles rented for a military exercise allegedly filmed soldiers and recorded access codes to military bases. This case serves as a tangible example of the potential for espionage through commercial automotive technology.

The Norwegian incident underscores the fear that Chinese vehicles could be used as rolling surveillance devices. Lawmakers are worried that similar capabilities could be exploited against European infrastructure if BYD or other Chinese manufacturers are allowed unrestricted access to public procurement contracts. The mention of specific countries suggests a growing international consensus on the risks posed by smart vehicles from geopolitical rivals.

Impact on EU Public Procurement

The European Parliament members are specifically asking if the Commission intends to restrict Chinese vehicles' access to strategic dual-use infrastructure. Dual-use infrastructure refers to facilities and services that serve both civilian and military purposes, such as power grids, transportation networks, and communication systems. Excluding BYD from public procurement would significantly impact its market share in the European Union, particularly for government fleet purchases.

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While the Commission proposed new rules in September for public tenders that could boost the European content of winning bids, BYD could still potentially take part in these contracts. The automaker has a production facility in Hungary and is planning more plants on the continent, which helps it meet local content requirements. However, a security-based exclusion would override these economic considerations.

Next Steps and Political Pressure

The European Commission typically has six weeks to respond to lawmakers' questions, setting a deadline for an official stance on the matter. In addition to the written questions to the EU executive, Francois Kalfon sent a letter to French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu on Wednesday. This letter urges the French government to take immediate measures to contain the risk of spying by Chinese-connected vehicles, with a specific focus on BYD cars.

The coordinated effort by European legislators signals a shift from economic competition to security-focused regulation in the automotive sector. As the Commission prepares its response, the debate over data privacy and national security will likely intensify. The outcome could set a precedent for how the EU handles technological partnerships with Chinese companies in the future.