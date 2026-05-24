Companies from Belgium and Germany are increasingly targeting skilled South Africans, offering very attractive remuneration packages, due to severe labour shortages in Europe. The demand for skilled professionals from South Africa is high, with many major Belgian industrial companies already visiting the country for recruitment trips. The IT and engineering sectors are particularly in demand, with over 163,000 job vacancies reported in Belgium and more than a million unfilled jobs in Germany. The shortage of skilled workers is attributed to factors such as an ageing population, rapid economic growth, and skills mismatch between supply and demand. Both Germany and Belgium have streamlined visa requirements to make it easier for foreign professionals to live and work in these countries. Experts from Beaver Recruitment and Pnet agree that South Africa has a pool of highly skilled professionals that are highly sought after by foreign companies. The adaptability and experience of South Africans in diverse cultures and multinational workplaces make them an attractive choice for European companies.

Companies from Belgium and Germany are increasingly targeting skilled South Africa ns, offering very attractive remuneration packages. This is according to Beaver Recruitment SA, which noted a surge in demand from recruiters in these countries looking for talent in South Africa .

The agency said that both countries are facing some of the most severe labour shortages in Europe, and they are turning to South African professionals. In Belgium, the job vacancy rate has reached 4.1%, one of the highest in the European Union, with over 163,000 open positions reported. Nearly three-quarters of Belgian employers have reported struggling to fill vacancies, and one in five companies face major recruitment challenges. Germany is in a similar position.

The country currently has more than a million unfilled jobs and a vacancy rate of 2.7%. Experts estimate that Germany needs to attract at least 400,000 skilled workers annually just to maintain economic stability. These shortages are being fuelled by several factors. These include an ageing population, rapid economic growth, and a widening skills mismatch between supply and demand.

As a result, both Germany and Belgium have begun looking beyond Europe’s borders, streamlining visa requirements and making it easier for foreign professionals to live and work there. A significant increase in the number of South Africans being recruited by European companies highlights the attractive benefits on offer. In Germany alone, over 20,000 South Africans are now living and working there. The IT and engineering sectors are in high demand, particularly for skilled tradespeople like electricians and HVAC technicians.

Many major Belgian industrial companies are now actively sourcing candidates from South Africa. These companies are looking to fill critical vacancies, and they are willing to invest in attracting top talent. Experts at Beaver Recruitment have stated that South Africa is a source of high-quality talent for European companies. The experience of working in diverse cultures and the ability to adapt quickly are key benefits that South Africans bring to multinational workplaces.

Various signs point to an improvement in the number of skilled South Africans moving to Europe. It is essential for South African-based recruitment agencies like Beaver Recruitment to keep promoting the potential of highly skilled South Africans for roles such as IT and engineering support in the most sought-after economic sectors in Europe.

Experts from Pnet added that South Africa has a pool of skilled professionals across sectors such as finance, engineering, and IT that are highly sought after by foreign companies. Many South Africans are now sitting in European-designed and German-manufactured cars, driving economic momentum in both Belgium and Germany.

International job advertisements show the actual volume of job offers that target South African talent to be a significant source of pool exactly 38% of the total South African job base in 2025 according to Pnet. Companies looking to disrupt Europe’s industry regulations should be aware of this funding squeeze and begin actively engaging in rotational recruitment from South Africa and in fact markets it to South African current expats.

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