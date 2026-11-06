EU Charges TikTok Over Rabbit Hole Algorithm Risks to Mental Health

EU regulators charged TikTok on Friday with breaching online content rules due to its addictive recommendation system, risking a fine of up to 6% of global turnover. The preliminary findings are part of a broader investigation under the Digital Services Act.

EU tech regulators charged social media platform TikTok on Friday with breaching the bloc's online content rules due to the so-called rabbit hole effect of its recommender system, which attracts users' attention to a constant stream of similar videos.

TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, risks a fine next year of up to 6% of its global annual turnover unless it can resolve the issue. Social media companies are under pressure to modify their algorithms amid growing concerns worldwide that their platforms are contributing to a mental health crisis among children, prompting some governments to impose or consider bans for underage users.

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EU Charges TikTok Over Rabbit Hole Effect

The European Commission, which acts as the EU tech regulator, said it issued charges known as preliminary findings to TikTok after the company failed to implement proportionate, reasonable and effective mitigation measures to address the risks. It said endless and repeated exposure to content about sadness, isolation or body image can have a detrimental impact on users' mental health.

Every time a user scrolls or likes a video on TikTok, the algorithm serves more of the same, leading users down rabbit holes they cannot easily escape from, EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen said. Today's Friday preliminary findings show again that TikTok needs to step up its efforts to protect users' wellbeing, including those of minors, she said.

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The Commission said TikTok needs to change the design of its For You feed algorithm and should rely more on users' explicit preferences, increase the accessibility and usability of user controls and regularly test its algorithm, among other changes. The charges are under the EU's Digital Services Act, which requires big online platforms to do more to tackle harmful and illegal content on their platforms. The latest charges are part of a broader EU investigation into TikTok.

TikTok Faces Significant Fines and Revisions

EU regulators charged TikTok in February over what regulators said were the platform's addictive designs, inadequate efforts to protect children and making it difficult for researchers to request access to public data. TikTok said at the time that those preliminary findings were categorically false and it would take steps to challenge them. The Commission is separately investigating so-called rabbit hole effects caused by Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram recommendation systems.

This latest action underscores the EU's escalating scrutiny of major social media platforms under the Digital Services Act. The regulation demands that very large online platforms take robust measures to prevent harm, particularly to young users. TikTok has yet to respond to the new charges, but the company has previously contested similar findings. The potential fine of up to 6% of global annual turnover represents a significant financial threat for ByteDance.

The company's global revenue has been estimated in the tens of billions of dollars, making the penalty potentially billions. EU officials have stressed that the goal is to force changes in design, not just impose penalties. The February charges also focused on TikTok's addictive features and lack of transparency. That case is ongoing.

The new preliminary findings add to the list of concerns, specifically targeting the For You feed's role in creating rabbit holes. Regulators want TikTok to offer users more control over what they see, rather than pushing endless similar content. Mental health experts have warned that algorithms that amplify negative content can worsen feelings of sadness and isolation. The Commission's action reflects a growing global consensus that platform design choices have real-world consequences.

Global Pressure Mounts on Social Media

Other countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, are considering similar regulations. TikTok has argued that its algorithm helps users discover diverse content and that it has tools to manage screen time.

However, EU regulators found those measures insufficient. The company now has the opportunity to respond to the preliminary findings before the Commission makes a final decision. This case is being closely watched as a test of the EU's ability to enforce the Digital Services Act against major tech firms. The outcome could set a precedent for how platforms design their recommendation systems worldwide.

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The Commission's separate probe into Meta's platforms suggests that rabbit hole effects are a systemic concern across the industry. TikTok has not yet commented on the new charges. In February, it said it would challenge the earlier findings. The company has consistently denied that its algorithm is addictive or harmful, pointing to its community guidelines and parental controls.

Meta Platforms Under Separate Probe

The EU's final ruling could take months or longer. In the meantime, ByteDance faces the possibility of a substantial fine and mandatory changes to its core product. The Commission has made clear that it expects TikTok to take concrete steps to mitigate risks. If TikTok fails to comply, the penalties could escalate.

The case highlights the mounting pressure on social media companies to prioritize user safety over engagement. For now, the preliminary findings are a formal step in the legal process. TikTok can request a hearing and submit a written response. The Commission will then decide whether to issue a non-compliance decision.

That decision could include fines and orders to change the algorithm. The process is expected to continue into next year. The broader investigation into TikTok also covers issues like advertising transparency and data access for researchers. The February charges included those concerns.

The new charges are narrower, focusing on the rabbit hole effect. However, they add to the overall regulatory burden on the company. EU officials have emphasized that the Digital Services Act is not just about fines but about changing behavior. They want platforms to design algorithms that respect user wellbeing.

The Commission's actions are part of a global trend toward stricter oversight of online platforms. As the case proceeds, TikTok will need to navigate both legal and reputational challenges. The Commission's investigation into Meta's platforms is at an earlier stage. That probe will examine whether Facebook and Instagram's recommendation systems also create rabbit holes.

The outcome could affect how all major platforms operate in Europe. For TikTok, the immediate focus is on responding to the new charges and avoiding a hefty fine.