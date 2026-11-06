EU and Transnet Plan Major Logistics and Blue Economy Deals

The EU ambassador Kristian Schmidt confirms upcoming high-level meetings between Transnet and European Investment Bank President Nadia Calviño to discuss port efficiency and blue economy investments.

European Union ambassadors and the head of the European Investment Bank are scheduled to meet with Transnet executives this month to finalize a range of agreements focused on improving port efficiency and supporting the regional blue economy. Kristian Schmidt, the European Union ambassador to South Africa, confirmed that these high-level discussions are aimed at establishing significant logistical partnerships that will allow the state-owned logistics entity to participate more deeply in maritime development projects.

High-Level Meetings and Investment Details

Nadia Calviño, the president of the European Investment Bank, will be present in South Africa to sign the accord with Transnet, signaling a major commitment from the bloc to the nation's infrastructure. Schmidt told Business Times that these meetings will result in the signing of significant loans and agreements specifically addressing the logistical dimension of South African trade. The European Union has expressed strong interest in collaborating with South Africa on port management, with specific ports in Europe offering capacity-building support to enhance operational standards.

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These diplomatic and financial engagements were highlighted on the sidelines of the BlueInvest Africa Summit in Cape Town, where delegates explored investment opportunities and funding mechanisms for start-ups within the blue economy sector. The European Union is currently re-evaluating its trade relations with Africa amidst growing global trade protectionism and fragmentation, viewing the blue economy as a critical area for future economic engagement and stability.

Market Potential and Economic Scale

The European Union estimates that the blue economy represents €900bn, equivalent to R16.6-trillion, in annual turnover for the bloc, a figure that could potentially double in the coming years. This substantial economic value is complemented by data from the African Union, which places the turnover for the continent's maritime economy at close to $300bn, or R5-trillion. These figures underscore the immense potential for growth and the strategic importance of efficient port infrastructure in unlocking this value for both Europe and Africa.

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Charlina Vitcheva, the director-general of the EU Commission for maritime affairs and fisheries, told Business Times that Transnet has made significant strides in addressing logistics bottlenecks at its ports. She stated that the European Union is prepared to partner with the entity to accelerate these improvements, emphasizing that assistance will not only focus on increasing capacity but also on integrating new technologies and logistics modalities that are becoming the global standard.

Security Risks and Maritime Challenges

Schmidt announced plans to lead a delegation of EU ambassadors to Durban in the coming weeks to discuss the crime risks associated with increased maritime traffic. He noted that ports present both opportunities and challenges, highlighting global issues such as smuggling and drug trafficking that affect European ports as well. The ambassador emphasized that port management is a critical issue and that the European Union has experience to share, having already agreed with the South African government on cooperation regarding maritime security.

Schmidt warned that increased maritime traffic will bring risks from criminal organizations, such as Mexican cartels, particularly given that Durban serves as the port for Southern Africa, not just South Africa. John Steenhuisen, the deputy minister of trade, industry and competition, acknowledged these security opportunities but also pointed out that South African ports have not yet fully capitalized on recent global shifts, such as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. He described the Durban Pier 2 public-private pilot project as a very exciting development in this regard.

Infrastructure Gaps and Future Cooperation

Steenhuisen admitted that much work remains to improve port efficiency, noting that constraints have had significant negative impacts on economic growth. He cited the stone fruit industry, which lost almost R1bn in the last season solely due to port inefficiency. The deputy minister stressed that the blue economy is a fundamental opportunity for economic growth and job creation, but unlocking this potential requires robust partnerships and significant investment from international allies.

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Transnet responded to Business Times by stating that it has been approached by the European Investment Bank regarding a possible visit, though details are still being finalized. The company clarified that there are no agreements between Transnet and the European Investment Bank scheduled for signature at this stage, despite an established partnership that includes a €350m loan facility and €16m grant support announced earlier this year. Transnet confirmed that any announcements regarding future cooperation initiatives will be communicated through appropriate channels once confirmed.

Prof Zane Simpson, a director at the Stellenbosch logistics consultancy Gain Group, recently reported that South Africa faces high costs for moving goods due to its geography and economic structure. This analysis aligns with the urgency expressed by officials to leverage European expertise and investment to overcome existing logistical hurdles. The convergence of diplomatic meetings, financial pledges, and security agreements marks a pivotal moment for South Africa's maritime sector as it seeks to integrate more effectively into the global blue economy.