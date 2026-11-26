EU ambassadors highlight the reliability of the EU-South Africa trade agreement as the US withdraws from AGOA. Kristian Schmidt emphasizes reciprocal tariffs and long-term job security for South African industries during their eThekwini visit.

A high-level delegation of ten European Union ambassadors, including Ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania to South Africa, Rasa Jankauskaitė, European Union Ambassador to South Africa, Kristian Schmidt, and Ambassador of Ireland to South Africa, Austin Gormley, held a significant media engagement yesterday in eThekwini. This diplomatic initiative followed a strategic tour of the region where the team met with political leaders, business interests including port and logistics operators, and civil society stakeholders to discuss economic partnerships.

Stability Amid Global Trade Uncertainty

The European Union Ambassador to South Africa, Kristian Schmidt, explicitly highlighted that South Africa benefits from a decade-long economic partnership with the European Union (EU) that provides a reliable foundation of predictability in an increasingly volatile global market. While South Africa navigates shifting international trade dynamics and recent policy changes from other global partners, this established reciprocal agreement offers long-term security for key local industries, contrasting sharply with recent diplomatic friction elsewhere.

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According to Schmidt, the current trade framework is not a unilateral concession but a binding treaty that ensures South African products have quota and tariff-free access to the European market for the last 10 years. He stressed that this arrangement is based on reciprocity, meaning the access can be maintained as a stable legal commitment rather than a political favor that could be withdrawn overnight, providing investors with a sense of certainty essential for long-term planning.

Historical Trade Data and Economic Impact

The scale of this economic relationship is substantial and well-documented within recent diplomatic records. Earlier this year, former EU Ambassador to South Africa Sandra Kramer highlighted that approximately 23% of trade in goods takes place between South Africa and the EU. This statistic underscores the deep integration of the two economies and the significance of maintaining open channels for commerce and investment.

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Furthermore, approximately 43% of foreign direct investment in South Africa originates from Europe, demonstrating the region's role as the primary source of capital inflows. The physical presence of these investments is immense, with approximately 1 700 European companies operating directly in South Africa, which supports over 500 000 direct jobs and an estimated 1.6 million indirect jobs across various sectors of the local economy.

The composition of this trade is diverse and includes top EU imports from South Africa such as transport equipment, pearls, precious metals and articles thereof, and mineral products. In return, top exports from the EU to South Africa include machinery and appliances, chemical or allied industry products, and transport equipment, creating a balanced exchange that supports manufacturing and industrial capabilities on both continents.

Contrasting US Withdrawal and B-BBEE Disputes

This diplomatic reassurance comes as South Africa continues to recover from significant trade disruptions caused by tariffs and support withdrawal from the United States. The US recently increased tariffs on South African exports from 10% to 12.5%, a move that, while significantly below the more than 30% initially proposed under the so-called "Liberation Day" tariff measures, still represents a notable increase in trade barriers for South African exporters.

Compounding these tariff issues, the US has raised formal concerns about South Africa's Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) framework. This policy is designed to help advance economic transformation and increase black participation in the economy, but Washington views it as a potential barrier to fair competition. Additionally, the US has announced its intention to remove South Africa from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

The US formally notified Congress of its intention to terminate South Africa's eligibility for this trade preference programme from January 1, 2027. This termination will effectively end duty-free access for qualifying South African exports to the US market, forcing South African businesses to seek alternative markets or face higher costs, thereby increasing the strategic value of the EU partnership as a stable alternative.

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Investment Confidence and Future Outlook

Ambassador Schmidt argued that the EU earned its prosperity by being an open, reliable partner in the world, and they believe that trade is beneficial when it is equal and reciprocal. He explained that the EU applies this same approach to the rest of the world and specifically to South Africa and the SADC region, where the trade agreement ensures long-term predictability for businesses operating within the manufacturing and agricultural sectors.

He emphasized that South Africa and investors can rely on this long-term agreement, ensuring continued European access for key local industries like citrus and automotive manufacturing. Schmidt noted that if you are an investor, it is a little bit different from what the EU offer is of a long-term, equal and balanced, suggesting that the EU model offers superior stability compared to other potential trade relationships.

The result of this trade policy is that you export as much to Europe as we export to South Africa, which Schmidt described as a balanced equation. He stated that of the three different models available to South Africa, the one from the European Union is the solid one, the long-term one, and the one that has certainly, as of now, produced the most jobs through local production and global export.

Schmidt concluded that the presence of 1 700 European companies producing here, not exporting to South Africa, but staying here and producing here and exporting to the world markets, creates jobs in South Africa. He asserted that the EU offer is, in their view, the best fit with South Africa's policy on beneficiation, local job creation, skills development, and long-term predictability in all the areas that have been mentioned during this high-level engagement.