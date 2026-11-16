Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has recalled Eben Etzebeth to the starting XV among five changes for Saturday's Nations Championship match against Ireland in Dublin. Erasmus also made seven changes to the replacements bench as South Africa look to bounce back from their defeat to France.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has recalled Eben Etzebeth to the starting XV for Saturday's Nations Championship clash against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Etzebeth Recalled to Start Against Ireland

The match is the Springboks' penultimate encounter in the league stages and is crucial to their hopes of reaching the final at Twickenham next weekend. Etzebeth, who will extend his record as the most capped Springbok in history to 148 Test appearances, will link up with Ruan Nortje in the second row. The run-on team features five changes to the side that started against France last weekend.

Also read Etzebeth returns to starting team as Rassie backs his top Boks in Dublin

Erasmus made a further seven changes on the replacements bench, which again features six forwards and two backs. Four of those players featured in the matchday squad for the defeat in Paris. The other changes to the starting team will see Cameron Hanekom join forces with captain Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph du Toit in the loose trio. Ox Nche, Malcolm Marx and Wilco Louw return to the front row after featuring off the bench against France.

Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard Steenekamp and Thomas du Toit will serve as the backup front row on the replacements bench. Lood de Jager will provide lock cover in place of Franco Mostert, and Marco van Staden will provide additional loose forward cover to fill the void left by Hanekom's move to the starting lineup.

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The other two changes on the bench are the inclusion of Grant Williams as scrumhalf cover in place of Cobus Reinach, while Canan Moodie comes in for Manie Libbok. Erasmus named the same backline as last week. Morne van den Berg and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu are at halfback, Jesse Kriel and Damian de Allende in the midfield, and Ethan Hooker, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Damian Willemse forming the back three.

The four players among the replacements who retained their spots in the matchday squad are Wessels, Steenekamp, Du Toit and De Jager. Paul de Villiers and Van Staden complete the forward contingent, with Williams and Moodie providing backline cover. Erasmus explained his selection strategy ahead of the challenging encounter. He said this is a massive match for the team and they know the magnitude of facing Ireland in Dublin.

Erasmus Explains Selection Strategy and Balance

He said they felt it was important to strike a balance between consistency in selection while managing some players and giving others who have been training hard and putting up their hands a chance. Erasmus said Eben has been training well since joining the squad last week, and his leadership, experience and knowledge of playing in vital games will be good for the team.

He said they know what physicality and skill Cameron brings, and the same applies to Ox, Malcolm and Wilco. He added that they also think what Grant and Canan offer will suit them in terms of what they want to achieve against Ireland. While they made a few changes, they were still able to achieve the balance they believe will be important in the matchday squad.

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Springboks determined to Fix France Defeat Mistakes

Reflecting on the defeat to France, Erasmus said they let themselves and the country down and are determined to fix the mistakes that cost them. He said they will leave no stone unturned to ensure they play according to their standards this weekend. Erasmus said the coaches and the entire squad took a good look at themselves over the past few days.

They know what they did wrong and what they have to improve on, so they know what they have to do this week and will give everything at training and on the field. Erasmus said Ireland are a quality team who always give everything against South Africa.

He said they have classy forwards and backs and will give everything, knowing they are still in the running for a place in the final of the competition next weekend with England and France to finish the league stages as the top Northern Hemisphere team. He noted the Springboks are in a similar situation competing with New Zealand for the top spot in the Southern Hemisphere.

De Villiers Hopes to Use Setback as Motivation

He said it will be important to convert chances into points and be as accurate as possible in every department of the game, and he has no doubt Ireland will have the same approach. Flanker Paul de Villiers said South Africa can use last week's setback against France as motivation when they face Ireland. France exposed the Springboks' attacking limitations in Paris, raising questions about their ability to adapt when their kicking game, scrum and maul are neutralised.

Defensive lapses, poor finishing and composure under pressure are among the areas the Boks need to fix if they are to overcome Ireland. The matchday squad features a blend of experience and fresh faces as Erasmus manages player workload in a demanding tournament.

Springboks XV: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Ethan Hooker, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9 Morne van den Berg, 8 Cameron Hanekom, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Ox Nche. Replacements: 16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Lood de Jager, 20 Paul de Villiers, 21 Marco van Staden, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Canan Moodie.