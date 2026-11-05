Ethiopia and Sudan close consulates as diplomatic dispute escalates

Ethiopia and Sudan have closed each other consulates near their shared border amid mutual accusations of supporting rival armed groups. Sudan has also filed a complaint with the UN Security Council and the African Union.

Ethiopia and Sudan have closed each other consulates near their shared border, officials from both countries said on Wednesday. The move marks a further deterioration in relations over allegations that each side is supporting the other enemies.

Sudan accuses Ethiopia of supporting the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. Ethiopia accuses Sudan of backing rebels in its northern Tigray region. Both sides deny the allegations. The allegations and counter-allegations have raised fears that the two wars could bleed into each other.

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UN Complaint Lodged Against Ethiopia

It has raised fears of a broader conflict in the Horn of Africa. On Sunday, Sudan government said it had lodged a complaint against Ethiopia with the United Nations Security Council. It also filed a complaint with the African Union Peace and Security Council. Sudan accused Ethiopia of allowing the RSF to use its territory to launch suicide drones against civilian infrastructure in Sudan.

The spokesperson for the Ethiopian prime minister office did not respond to a Reuters request for comment. Ethiopia closed the Sudanese consulate in the border town of Assosa. It ordered the six diplomats there to leave within 48 hours, a senior Ethiopian official told Reuters. The official did not provide a reason for the decision.

Sudan government then closed the Ethiopian consulate in the eastern Sudanese city of Gedaref. It expelled the diplomats working there, two Sudanese officials told Reuters. The officials asked not to be named to discuss a sensitive diplomatic matter. Addis Ababa denies it supports the RSF in Sudan civil war.

The conflict has displaced more than 14 million people, according to UN figures. It has created one of the world worst humanitarian crises since it erupted in April 2023. Ethiopia has accused Sudan, Egypt and Eritrea of supporting Tigrayan rebels. Those rebels launched an offensive against government forces in September.

All three countries have denied this. Amjad Farid is political and foreign affairs adviser for Sudan Transitional Sovereignty Council. He said the Sudanese government remains committed to its right to defend its territory.

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Rising Tensions Between Neighbors

Nevertheless, he said it is making every possible effort to avoid an open war with Ethiopia. The consulate closures come after months of rising tensions between the two neighbors. Sudan has been gripped by civil war since April 2023. Ethiopia has faced its own conflict in the Tigray region.

The two conflicts have created overlapping security concerns. Both countries have accused each other of harboring and supporting armed groups. The accusations have worsened already strained diplomatic ties. The closure of consulates is a significant step in the breakdown of relations.

Consulates handle visas, trade and citizen services. Their closure will affect thousands of people who cross the shared border. The border area has seen increased military activity. Refugees have fled in both directions.

The situation remains tense as both sides trade accusations. The international community has called for calm. The UN and AU have been urged to mediate. So far, no talks have been announced.

Sudan complaint to the UN Security Council and AU Peace and Security Council is a formal step. It could lead to further diplomatic isolation for Ethiopia if the allegations are proven. Ethiopia has not yet responded to the expulsion of its diplomats from Gedaref. It remains unclear whether further diplomatic expulsions will follow.

The closures come as Sudan marks more than a year and a half of civil war. The conflict has killed thousands and displaced millions. Aid agencies warn of famine and disease. Ethiopia is also recovering from its own two-year war in Tigray.

That conflict ended in a peace deal in 2022. But tensions remain high in the region. The Horn of Africa is already facing multiple crises. These include drought, food insecurity and refugee flows.

Border Disputes and Dam Issues

A new conflict between Ethiopia and Sudan would worsen the situation. Both countries share a long and porous border. Cross-border movement is common. Many families have ties on both sides.

The consulate closures will make it harder for people to travel legally. It may also disrupt trade and humanitarian operations. Sudan and Ethiopia have a history of disputes. These include border issues and the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

The dam dispute has been ongoing for years. Egypt has also been involved in the dam dispute. It has sided with Sudan in the past. Ethiopia has accused Egypt of supporting Tigrayan rebels, which Egypt denies.

Eritrea has also been drawn into the tensions. Ethiopia accuses Eritrea of supporting Tigrayan rebels. Eritrea denies this. The situation remains fluid.

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Both sides have said they want to avoid war. But the closure of consulates is a worrying sign. The international community is watching closely. A broader conflict in the Horn of Africa would have serious regional implications.

Sudan army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has been leading the war effort. His forces are fighting the RSF. The conflict has been brutal. The RSF has been accused of atrocities.

Sudan accuses Ethiopia of allowing the RSF to use its territory. Ethiopia denies this. The Tigrayan rebels have also been accused of atrocities. Ethiopia accuses Sudan of backing them.

Sudan denies this. The mutual accusations are a major obstacle to peace. Without trust, mediation efforts are difficult. The consulate closures are the latest in a series of diplomatic setbacks.

Deteriorating Diplomatic Relations

Relations between the two countries have been deteriorating for months. In recent weeks, both sides have recalled ambassadors. Military forces have been placed on high alert. The border has seen increased patrols.

Sudan and Ethiopia are both members of the African Union. The AU has called for dialogue. It has offered to mediate. The UN Security Council has not yet responded to Sudan complaint.

It is unclear whether it will take action. The humanitarian situation in Sudan is dire. More than 14 million people have been displaced. Food and water are scarce.

Aid agencies are struggling to reach those in need. The fighting has made access difficult. The consulate closures may further hinder aid efforts. Ethiopia is also facing humanitarian challenges.

Drought has affected millions. The Tigray war displaced millions more. The region cannot afford another major conflict. But the risk is growing.

The consulate closures are a warning sign. Sudan and Ethiopia have long been neighbors. They share history, culture and trade. But their relationship has become increasingly hostile.

The coming days will be crucial. If diplomacy fails, the situation could escalate. The world is watching. Sudan Transitional Sovereignty Council adviser Amjad Farid said the government remains committed to defending its territory.

But he stressed efforts to avoid open war. That may be the only hope for de-escalation.