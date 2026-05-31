Ethiopia's General Election Amid Conflict and Exclusions

Ethiopia holds its general election on Monday amidst conflicts in Tigray, Amhara, and Oromia, with Tigray excluded. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed faces criticism over press freedom and human rights, while supporters highlight economic reforms and urban development.

Ethiopia is set to hold its general election on Monday, a pivotal moment for the country as it grapples with ongoing conflicts that have left many citizens unable to participate.

The northern region of Tigray, still recovering from a devastating civil war that ended in 2022, has been completely excluded from the voting process. This marks the seventh election since the fall of the military regime in 1991, an event that led to Eritrea's secession two years later. Tensions with Eritrea have once again escalated, adding another layer of complexity to an already volatile political landscape.

The media environment is heavily restricted, with many outlets, including the BBC, denied press accreditation. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, though not directly elected, is the central figure in this election. Voters will choose representatives for the 547-member parliament, and the party securing at least 274 seats will form the next government, leading the country for five years.

Abiy, who came to power in 2018 after widespread protests against the Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF)-a coalition dominated by Tigrayan politicians that had ruled since 1991-dissolved the EPRDF and replaced it with his Prosperity Party, advocating for a more centralized form of governance. Critics, like Prof. Merera Gurdina of the Oromo Federalist Congress, claim this election is the least competitive in recent history, with participation being merely symbolic to avoid deregistration.

Abiy was initially hailed as a democratic reformer, releasing hundreds of political prisoners and journalists, and winning the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize for ending the military stalemate with Eritrea. However, his tenure has been marred by accusations of suppressing dissent, forcing opponents into exile, and arresting rivals. Under his watch, the government engaged in a two-year war with Tigray leaders, which the African Union mediator estimates killed 600,000 people and brought the region to the brink of famine.

Press freedom has deteriorated sharply; Ethiopia ranks 148th out of 180 countries in the 2025 Reporters Without Borders index. Human Rights Watch and the Committee to Protect Journalists have condemned arbitrary arrests and revocation of credentials for international media. Supporters argue Abiy has transformed Ethiopia for the better. Addis Ababa is undergoing rapid urban renewal through the Corridor Development and Riverside projects, though these have faced criticism for mass demolitions displacing tens of thousands.

Economic reforms have garnered support from the IMF and World Bank, conditional on liberalizing the currency exchange market and managing debt, which stood at $36.5 billion in 2024. With a population of 135.9 million, Ethiopia is Africa's second-most populous nation and one of its fastest-growing economies, despite insecurity in Amhara and Oromia regions, post-Tigray war recovery, and rising costs. GDP per capita is projected to rise from $641 in 2016 to $1,133 in 2026.

Beyond Tigray, violent insurgencies persist in the populous regions of Amhara and Oromia. Fano militias in Amhara, who fought alongside the government in the Tigray war, refused an order to disband in 2023, fearing vulnerability to attack. The Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), designated a terrorist organization by parliament, seeks greater autonomy for the Oromo people, the largest ethnic group, who have long felt marginalized.

According to conflict monitoring group Acled, over 9,400 people were killed in 2024 due to violence in these regions. The election unfolds against this backdrop of instability, with many Ethiopians hoping for peace but facing the reality of a fractured nation





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