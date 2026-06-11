Ethiopia's Finance Minister Predicts Economic Growth of 10.1% Next Year

Ethiopia's finance minister, Ahmed Shide, delivered his budget speech on Thursday. The government expects overall spending to rise next fiscal year mainly due to costs related to the Iran war. The projected increase in spending is to roughly 2.34-trillion birr ($14.69bn) in the 2026/27 fiscal year, from 1.92-trillion birr in the current fiscal year. The budget deficit of 1.4% of GDP is expected in the next fiscal year, smaller than the deficit of 2.2% of GDP the finance ministry forecast a year ago for this fiscal year. Ethiopia's export revenue over the first 10 months of this fiscal year stood at $8.7bn, and by the end of the year the country expects to earn $10.5bn from its exports. Debt restructuring negotiations, including with Eurobond creditors, are currently under way, and we are close to reaching an agreement with some of them.

Ethiopia 's finance minister , Ahmed Shide, delivered his budget speech on Thursday. The government expects overall spending to rise next fiscal year mainly due to costs related to the Iran war.

The projected increase in spending is to roughly 2.34-trillion birr ($14.69bn) in the 2026/27 fiscal year, from 1.92-trillion birr in the current fiscal year. The budget deficit of 1.4% of GDP is expected in the next fiscal year, smaller than the deficit of 2.2% of GDP the finance ministry forecast a year ago for this fiscal year.

Ethiopia's export revenue over the first 10 months of this fiscal year stood at $8.7bn, and by the end of the year the country expects to earn $10.5bn from its exports. Debt restructuring negotiations, including with Eurobond creditors, are currently under way, and we are close to reaching an agreement with some of them





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Ethiopia Finance Minister Budget Speech Iran War Expenses Export Revenue Debt Restructuring Eurobond Creditors

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