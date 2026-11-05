Ethiopia Revises GDP Up 59.2% to $201.42 Billion After Rebasing National Accounts

Ethiopia has revised its economy up by nearly 60% to $201.42 billion after rebasing its national accounts, a move that could shift debt metrics as the country concludes a long-running debt restructuring.

Ethiopia has revised the size of its economy up by nearly 60% to $201bn, or R3.30-trillion, after rebasing its national accounts, according to a government presentation.

The statistical overhaul could shift key debt metrics as the country tries to conclude a long-running debt restructuring. Ethiopia's 2024/2025 economy was revised up by 59.2% to $201.42bn after the base year for calculating GDP was shifted to 2024/2025 from 2015/2016. The government put the size of the economy at $210.7bn in 2025/26, according to the presentation seen by Reuters.

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Ethiopia Rebases Economy To Capture New Sectors

Rebasing the economy is an internationally accepted practice, recently undertaken by Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa, aimed at capturing emerging industries and other economic shifts. The presentation did not specify which exchange rate is used, but the figures appeared to reflect the prevailing rate in 2024/2025. The birr currency weakened steeply in 2024 after the government allowed it to trade freely against the dollar as part of reforms needed to secure an International Monetary Fund programme.

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The presentation cited the need to accurately capture the economic input from digital financial services, ride-sharing platforms and massive solar installations. Clearer economic data directly feeds into better credit ratings, lowers the risk premium on future international sovereign borrowing, and strengthens foreign direct investment inflows, the presentation said. Ethiopia is approaching the end of a years-long external debt overhaul. Holders of its $1bn Eurobond approved a preliminary restructuring agreement in August.

Revised GDP Lowers Ethiopia Debt Ratios

The rebasing will increase Ethiopia's nominal GDP and lower its debt-to-GDP and tax-to-GDP ratios, according to the presentation, while boosting its ranking among Africa's biggest economies. The revision marks one of the largest statistical overhauls in the region in recent years. By shifting the base year to 2024/2025, authorities aim to reflect structural changes in the economy that older calculations missed.

Sectors such as digital finance and ride-sharing have expanded rapidly in Ethiopia, while solar power installations have grown as part of efforts to improve energy access. The presentation argued that capturing these activities gives a more accurate picture of national output. A higher nominal GDP can improve debt sustainability indicators even without changes to actual liabilities. Ethiopia's debt-to-GDP and tax-to-GDP ratios are expected to fall as a result of the rebasing.

The country has been negotiating with creditors for years to restructure its external debt. Eurobond holders approved a preliminary restructuring deal in August, a key step toward concluding the process. Better credit ratings and lower risk premiums could reduce borrowing costs on international markets. The presentation said stronger data could also attract more foreign direct investment inflows.

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Ethiopia Ranking Among Africa's Largest Economies Rises

Ethiopia's ranking among Africa's largest economies is expected to rise after the revision. The government projects the economy will reach $210.7bn in 2025/26. The rebasing follows similar exercises by Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa, which updated their national accounts to capture new industries. Ethiopia's presentation did not specify the exchange rate used for the dollar figures.

The birr's steep weakening in 2024 followed the government's decision to let it trade freely against the dollar. That reform was part of conditions needed to secure an International Monetary Fund programme. Reuters reported the figures from the government presentation. The statistical overhaul is seen as a step that could support Ethiopia's efforts to complete its debt restructuring and improve its standing with international creditors.