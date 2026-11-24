eThekwini city manager Musa Mbhele has rejected a KZN COGTA directive to postpone the municipality's inaugural council meeting, citing non-refundable costs, lack of legal authority and venue unavailability. The meeting will proceed on Tuesday.

eThekwini Municipality will proceed with its inaugural council meeting on Tuesday, despite a directive from the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) to postpone it.

City manager Musa Mbhele has pushed back against the provincial directive, telling COGTA head Scelo Duma in a letter dated November 23 that he was unable to follow the department's instruction. The clash follows Duma's letter on Monday, in which he instructed 13 hung municipalities to postpone their council meetings scheduled for Tuesday to Wednesday or Thursday. Duma's letter says the postponement is required because engagements and planning are continuing.

Also read eThekwini Council Defies Cogta Directive to Hold Inaugural Meeting

Department cites legal basis for delay

It cites section 29(2) of the Local Government: Municipal Structures Act and departmental circular 28 of 2026. The department asked municipal managers to submit alternative dates urgently. Duma did not specify further reasons for the request in his original letter. Political parties in KwaZulu-Natal have not finalised coalition pacts for the 35 hung municipalities in the province.

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The African National Congress was eyeing a coalition proposal with the MK Party, which emerged with the majority of seats after the November 4 local government elections. On the council agenda for eThekwini is the swearing-in of all 224 councillors plus the election of a speaker, mayor, deputy mayor and chief whip. Mbhele said financial and practical challenges, as well as the department's legal standing for such a directive, prevented eThekwini from postponing the inaugural council meeting.

He said eThekwini has already incurred extensive meeting-related non-refundable costs because of the lateness of the directive. Those costs would most probably constitute fruitless and wasteful expenditure, he warned. In the absence of a tender for reimbursement of the aforesaid costs, I may find myself being held personally liable for such fruitless and wasteful expenditure, Mbhele wrote. The letter did not specify how much the municipality has spent.

City manager challenges legal authority

The second difficulty is that I cannot find any legal authority for your right to direct that a meeting of the municipal council be postponed, nor can I find any for my authority to do the same, Mbhele said. He said that without express legal authority, he can table Duma's letter before councillors on Tuesday for them to decide whether to proceed.

Mbhele also said his team cannot secure another suitable venue at such short notice, with November 25, 26 and 27 unavailable. He warned that rescheduling would double venue expenditure for the inaugural meeting. In short, as much as I respect you and your office, I am unable to accede to your directive, and I will be directed by the resolution of the municipal council after tabling your letter, Mbhele wrote.

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Directive extends to multiple municipalities

Besides eThekwini, Duma's directive was also sent to the municipal managers of Umhlathuze, Umlalazi, KwaDukuza, Umshwathi, Umkhambathini, Umdoni, Inkosi Mtubatuba, Edumbe, Abaqulusi, Inkosi Langalibalele and Umzumbe, as well as Newcastle.