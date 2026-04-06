eThekwini Municipality Responds to Overnight Storm Damage Across Durban

The eThekwini Municipality is actively engaged in cleanup and response efforts after a severe storm caused widespread flooding, fallen trees, and damage to vehicles and properties throughout Durban and surrounding areas. Residents are urged to report hazards and avoid dangerous areas.

The eThekwini Municipality's disaster management teams are actively engaged in cleanup and response efforts following a severe storm that ravaged parts of KwaZulu-Natal overnight. The storm, characterized by intense rainfall, resulted in widespread flooding, the toppling of trees, and damage to vehicles and properties across numerous areas within Durban and surrounding regions.

The municipality has reported that central and southern regions experienced the most significant impact, while western and northern regions also sustained damage. Emergency services and municipal workers are working diligently to clear obstructions, restore access to affected areas, and assess the extent of the damage. Residents are urged to exercise extreme caution and avoid flooded roads and other hazardous areas. The municipality has emphasized the importance of reporting hazards such as blocked roads, fallen trees, and damaged power lines through official channels to expedite the response and recovery process.\Cleanup operations are currently underway throughout Durban and the broader eThekwini region after the overnight storm caused substantial disruption. Areas such as Chatsworth, Morningside, Westville, and Newlands West were particularly hard hit, with numerous incidents of flooding, fallen trees, and associated infrastructure damage. The municipality's statement outlined the scope of the damage, noting that 22 incidents were reported in the central and southern regions, 13 in the western region, and 7 in the northern region. The scale of the impact has necessitated a comprehensive response from disaster management teams, including the assessment of damage to critical infrastructure, the removal of debris, and the restoration of essential services. Motorists are strongly advised to avoid driving through flooded areas, as the depth of the water can be deceptively dangerous. The municipality is also actively monitoring the situation and providing updates to residents, reinforcing the importance of public safety and encouraging vigilance during the ongoing cleanup and recovery phases.\The eThekwini Municipality has activated its disaster management protocols in response to the widespread damage caused by the overnight storm. Residents are encouraged to report any hazards encountered, including blocked roads, fallen trees, and damaged power lines, to the city's disaster management center by calling 031 361 0000. This reporting mechanism is crucial for enabling the municipality to effectively coordinate its resources and prioritize response efforts in areas with the greatest need. The municipality is also working to provide updates and guidance to residents regarding safety precautions and road closures. The immediate priorities include restoring access to critical services, ensuring public safety, and assessing the full extent of the damage. The impact of the storm serves as a reminder of the importance of disaster preparedness and the need for communities to work together to mitigate risks and support recovery efforts in the aftermath of extreme weather events. The municipality is coordinating with various agencies to ensure a comprehensive and effective response to the crisis, addressing immediate needs and planning for the longer-term recovery of affected areas





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Ethekwini Durban Storm Flooding Disaster Management Cleanup Kwazulu-Natal

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