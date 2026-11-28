The eThekwini Municipality's City Integrity and Investigations Directorate has recovered over R120 million and dismissed staff during its zero-tolerance campaign against fraud.

The eThekwini Municipality has intensified its strategic efforts to combat fraud and corruption within its operations, resulting in significant financial recoveries and disciplinary actions. The City Integrity and Investigations Directorate, which operates under a strict zero-tolerance policy, reports that more than R120 million was recovered during the 2025/2026 financial year. This aggressive stance against maladministration and human rights violations aims to restore public trust and ensure that municipal funds are utilized responsibly for essential service delivery in Durban.

Recovering Funds From Fraud Cases

The primary outcome of the Directorate's intensified interventions during the 2025/2026 financial year was the recovery of over R120 million from 42 investigated and finalized cases. This substantial sum represents a critical step in safeguarding public resources that would otherwise be diverted from essential community services. The recovery of these funds highlights the operational efficiency of the anti-corruption units and their ability to trace and reclaim assets lost to unethical conduct within the municipal framework.

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During the first quarter of the 2026/2027 financial year, the results of these investigations have continued to yield tangible consequences for those involved in misconduct. Six employees were dismissed, and three entities were blacklisted for their roles in fraudulent activities. In the same period, sixteen financial misconduct cases were fully investigated and finalized, while two additional cases have proceeded to court. These figures underscore the accelerating pace at which the municipality is addressing internal and external corruption.

Current Case Load and Investigation Metrics

The City Integrity and Investigations Directorate currently manages a heavy workload, with one hundred and fifty-two cases reported in the current financial year. Of these, fifty-one cases have been finalized and subjected to consequence management, while one hundred and one remain under active investigation. The Directorate is mandated to complete all investigations within six months, ensuring that allegations of fraud are addressed promptly without unnecessary delays that could allow perpetrators to evade accountability.

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This rapid resolution timeline is supported by a robust database maintained by the Directorate. The database records employees found guilty of fraud and corruption, individuals dismissed for unethical conduct, and those who resigned or retired while implicated in such matters. It also includes entities that have been blacklisted for fraudulent and corrupt activities, creating a comprehensive record that aids in future vetting and prevents re-hiring of disqualified personnel.

Oversight and Institutional Accountability

The City Integrity and Investigations Directorate derives its mandate from and aligns its operations with the National Anti-Corruption Strategy. It remains accountable to several key oversight structures, including the Municipal Public Accounts Committee, the Integrated Risk Management Committee, the Financial Misconduct Disciplinary Board, and the Audit and Risk Committee. Administrative reporting lines connect the Directorate directly to the City Manager, ensuring that high-level municipal leadership is aware of the scope and progress of integrity initiatives.

Building an ethical, accountable, and corruption-free institution remains one of the Municipality's key strategic priorities. The growing number of municipal employees dismissed for misconduct, together with businesses blacklisted for unethical conduct, highlights the urgent need for a stronger culture of integrity within the organization. Even a single case of unethical conduct is considered one too many, as every official entrusted with municipal finances has a responsibility to ensure that public money is spent responsibly and for its intended purpose.

Impact on Service Delivery and Communities

Fraud and corruption have far-reaching consequences for the residents of Durban and the surrounding eThekwini region. When public funds are diverted through unethical practices, fewer resources are available for essential services such as water supply, sanitation, road maintenance, housing, and electricity provision. This direct reduction in available resources negatively affects the quality of life of residents and often results in frustration, instability, and service delivery protests.

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Preventing corruption is therefore recognized by the Municipality not only as a governance issue but also as a critical service delivery imperative. The interventions designed by the City Integrity and Investigations Directorate are intended not only to recover losses resulting from unethical conduct but also to restore public trust in municipal governance. By clearing the shadows from the city's skyline through accountability, the municipality aims to build a future founded on trust and reliable service provision for all citizens.

Prevention Through Education and Training

The Municipality recognizes that enforcement alone is not sufficient to eradicate corruption. A comprehensive fraud prevention strategy, supported by education and awareness programs, is essential in creating a culture of ethics and accountability. As part of this approach, the City Integrity and Investigations Directorate is engaging businesses and service providers operating on the Municipal supply chain database to educate them about practices that constitute fraud and corruption.

These engagement initiatives promote compliance with ethical business standards and emphasize the importance of adhering to municipal procurement policies. The Municipality has offered training programs for suppliers and service providers to encourage ethical business practices and to highlight the consequences of corruption, including blacklisting and the recovery of unlawfully obtained funds. Continuous awareness, education, and training programs are being implemented to equip employees, suppliers, and stakeholders with the knowledge needed to identify, prevent, and report unethical conduct.