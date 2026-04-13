eThekwini Municipality Issues Alert for Severe Thunderstorms, Urges Vigilance

The eThekwini Municipality warns residents of impending severe weather, including thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds, issuing a Level 2 weather warning from the South African Weather Service. Residents are urged to take precautions, monitor updates, and contact emergency services if needed.

The eThekwini Municipality in South Africa has issued a stern advisory, urging residents to exercise extreme caution and vigilance in light of impending severe weather conditions. The South Africa n Weather Service ( SAWS ) has issued a Level 2 weather warning , effective from Sunday, April 12, 2026, extending through Monday evening, April 13, 2026.

This warning encompasses a broad area, with KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), and particularly the eThekwini region, anticipated to bear the brunt of the adverse conditions. The warning extends to include the North West province, the western regions of the Free State, Gauteng, and the Mpumalanga Highveld, indicating a widespread impact across the country. The anticipated weather phenomena include widespread showers and severe thunderstorms, accompanied by heavy downpours, strong and potentially damaging winds, frequent and excessive lightning strikes, and the possibility of hail. These conditions pose significant risks to both human life and property, as well as the essential infrastructure of the affected areas. The municipality’s emphasis on precautionary measures highlights the potential severity of the forecast and the importance of preparedness. In preparation for the severe weather, the eThekwini Municipality has taken proactive steps to ensure the safety and well-being of its residents. The Disaster Management Directorate, along with various emergency services, has been placed on high alert and is fully equipped to respond to any incidents that may arise as a result of the storms. Residents in flood-prone areas, especially those residing in informal settlements, are strongly advised to take immediate precautionary measures to safeguard themselves and their families. These measures include staying indoors and avoiding unnecessary travel, particularly during the peak of the storms. The municipality has also issued specific guidance for motorists, emphasizing the need to reduce speed, maintain safe following distances, and exercise extreme caution when driving on wet roads. The risk of flooding is highlighted, with expectations of road closures, bridge inundation, and the possibility of flooding in low-lying areas. The municipality recognizes the heightened dangers posed by the anticipated weather and the critical need for coordinated response efforts. Furthermore, communication channels are open, residents are actively encouraged to remain informed by regularly monitoring official municipal communication platforms for updates and further instructions. Furthermore, the eThekwini Municipality provides specific guidance on how to respond to emergencies and report incidents. Residents are reminded of the crucial importance of never attempting to cross swollen rivers or streams, especially where the water level exceeds ankle height. This specific instruction underscores the potential dangers associated with the heavy rainfall and its impact on the natural environment. Residents are encouraged to contact the City’s Disaster Management Centre directly at 031 361 0000 in the event of any emergencies. This dedicated contact information ensures that residents have access to immediate support and assistance during times of distress. The municipality's comprehensive approach, combining proactive warnings, clear instructions, and readily available emergency support, demonstrates its commitment to protecting its citizens and minimizing the potential impact of the severe weather. The proactive and coordinated response highlights the collaborative efforts between various municipal departments and the dedication of emergency services in their preparation and response





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