eThekwini councillors voted 213 to adjourn the inaugural sitting, delaying the election of a mayor as parties race to finalise coalition deals by November 27.

The first sitting of eThekwini municipality council was adjourned on Tuesday after 213 councillors supported a proposal by ANC councillor Thabani Nyawose to allow parties time to firm up coalition deals in the highly contested metro.

The meeting went ahead at the Durban Exhibition Centre despite a directive from the provincial co-operative governance and traditional affairs department to postpone it. In a November 23 letter, department head Scelo Duma directed eThekwini and 12 other hung municipalities to postpone their inaugural meetings to November 26 or 27. He cited continuing engagements and planning under way and section 29(2) of the Municipal Structures Act. City manager Musa Mbhele countered the directive in a letter to Duma.

Also read Emfuleni Council Chaos: Water Thrown as ANC EFF MKP Disrupt Mayoral Election

Mbhele said: Our position is that we cannot find any legal authority for CoGTA to direct that a meeting of the municipal council be postponed, nor can we find any authority for me to do the same. He said postponement at short notice would cause fruitless and wasteful expenditure because venue costs had already been incurred and were non-refundable. After councillors were sworn in, the sitting was adjourned.

Nyawose moved to adjourn to assist all parties with sufficient time to conclude talks. He said no single party had a mandate to govern the city and councillors needed time to execute our responsibility to govern in a civil manner. Councillors dispersed in a celebratory mood. eThekwini is South Africa s third-largest metro, with 3.9 million people. It produces about 60% of KwaZulu-Natal s GDP and about 10% of South Africa s GDP.

Its engine is the Durban port, which handles 60% of the country s container traffic. When the port stalls, Gauteng s factories stall. When Durban s taps run dry, its factories stop. For 30 years the ANC ran that gateway but over time it began to fail as water and power cuts ensued, refuse piled up and beaches closed due to high E.coli levels.

Advertisement

MK Party Wins Major Share Of Council Seats

On November 4, voters handed power of the gateway to no single party. The MK Party won 86 council seats, the DA 57 and the ANC 37. MK swept the townships that once belonged to the ANC, winning 73 of 112 wards. The ANC won two wards.

No party reached the 112 seats needed to govern alone. The seat allocation per major party is: MK: 86; DA: 57; ANC: 37; IFP: 15; ActionSA: 7; and Economic Freedom Fighters: 4. The Freedom Front Plus, African Transformation Movement and eThekwini Ratepayers Protest Movement each secured two seats. There are 11 one-seat parties.

No single party has an outright majority. MK-ANC talks went on into the wee hours of Tuesday. Together they would command 123 seats. Sources said negotiations were advanced, with ActionSA also involved in an arrangement giving MK the mayoralty, ActionSA s Zwakele Mncwango the deputy mayorship and the ANC the speaker s position.

No final agreement had been announced when councillors were sworn in. A senior African National Congress councillor told Daily Maverick his party had done a deal with the uMkhonto Wesizwe party, reiterating earlier reports that the ANC did not favour a DA-led coalition. While the ANC s talks with MK at national level are understood to be at an advanced stage, the party s National Executive Committee has tasked provinces and regions with deciding on coalitions.

Coalition Talks Continue With Tight Cutoff Date

In KwaZulu-Natal, some ANC members are understood to be resistant to a deal with their rival. MK mayoral candidate Mxolisi Phakathi said November 27 is the cutoff for coalition negotiations. He said: Whether we like it or not, we should conclude those talks. His account of talks with the ANC, IFP and other parties recognises that co-operation must respond to local circumstances.

DA KwaZulu-Natal leader Dean Macpherson said his party had not walked away from the table. He said: Remember, we are the largest party behind the MK Party, so our position needs to be taken care of. We are still negotiating. But our position is that we must negotiate on principle.

He added: We have given the ANC what we think is a very good deal, and the IFP. We resumed discussions this morning after the NEC met. Macpherson said: We will probably pick up those discussions tomorrow. We have to do everything we can to provide stability for this municipality, prioritise services, and fix the water crisis.

We think working together is the best option for eThekwini. He described the chances of a deal: I would say this is not an outside chance. We are in the last 100 metres of that race, and we could come through by a nose or even a head. The DA KZN leader said the best deal for his party is that Haniff Hoosen is the mayor of eThekwini.

He said: We are the largest party in the GPU in this municipality. He also said: We want to be leading the mayoral office, but who we work with is neither here nor there, whoever reaches agreement with our national leadership, and they are talking to everybody. That is how South Africa has been built and how voters are forcing us.

Advertisement

Macpherson added: There are so many hung municipalities in KZN and others outside of the province that can impact us. Our comfort is that we have the most seats, and we will use them to reach out and build relations with parties like ActionSA or one-member parties. MK leader Willies Mchunu said an alliance with one-member parties was not ideal, though, and MK would prefer a stable arrangement with bigger parties.

Leaked Document Outlines Troika Deal Framework

ActionSA KZN leader Zwakele Mncwango was tight-lipped on how his party would play its hand. He said: Stable government matters most. All of us have a responsibility to find that, and we are not far from each other. According to a leaked DA document, a troika deal between the GNU and GPU partners would see the ANC, IFP and DA co-govern most of KZN.

It envisages the coalition partners supporting one another, with each leading in the municipality where it has the strongest support. For example, in eThekwini, Hoosen would be mayor, the ANC would choose the Speaker, and the IFP would get the deputy mayor. The coalition has 109 seats in the metro and could secure a majority with support from the FF+ and African Christian Democratic Party.

In return for the three mayoral positions, the DA would help the ANC and IFP secure most of KZN s municipalities. The IFP won five municipalities outright. According to the DA s coalition map, an ANC-IFP-DA coalition can govern the remaining municipalities. The troika deal would clearly suit the IFP, which wants to retain control of the provincial government.

An IFP insider said: We have a lot to lose if we go with MK. If the ANC goes with MK, it will be a reverse-engineered takeover of the ANC. The GNU has extended to KZN in a government of provincial unity, facilitating an IFP premiership and a Cabinet that includes DA and ANC members. ANC members still seem split on whether to support MK or the DA and preserve the GNU.

New Councillors Sworn In For Minor Parties

Among the councillors sworn in was Thanasagren Rubbanathan Moodley, leader of the 1860 NIC Congress, known to his fans as comedian KC. His party won one PR seat. Moodley said: I m very excited to be here today. I m here to fight for minority rights, the rights of the Indian people whose voices have been ignored for more than 30 years.

I m here to fight for the bread and butter issues of the Indian people. Also sworn in was Cebo Mtshali, MK s incoming ward 88 councillor in Umlazi, wearing full military regalia. Mtshali said: I m so happy that this process has come to pass. Now I m going to get ward councillor office keys because the community is already asking for so many things from me, letters of authority, etc. I m ready for service.

I know what the community wants and I m going to deliver. Mtshali added: People want you to live among them, because they are complaining that as soon as they elect a councillor he flees from there. You should not run away from the people. If they want water, give them water, or give them feedback on what are the challenges that prevent them from getting water.

Outside the hall, thousands of MK Party supporters waited, toyi-toying, dancing and singing struggle songs and their party songs. The parties have until November 27 to firm up their coalition deals. The battle for control of eThekwini has become part of a much bigger political contest, with parties negotiating a web of reciprocal deals that could determine who governs KwaZulu-Natal s biggest city, its other 43 municipalities and potentially the provincial administration.