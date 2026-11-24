eThekwini's first council sitting was adjourned with 213 councillors backing a motion to allow more time for coalition negotiations, postponing the election of the mayor, deputy mayor and speaker.

eThekwini's inaugural council sitting has been adjourned to allow political parties more time to conclude coalition negotiations, postponing the election of the mayor, deputy mayor and speaker.

The next meeting date is still to be confirmed. The adjournment followed a motion supported by 213 councillors, with four voting against it and one abstaining during Tuesday's sitting at the Durban Exhibition Centre. The motion was put to a vote by city manager Musa Mbhele after councillors who wished to speak had expressed their views.

Also read eThekwini’s inaugural council meeting looms as coalition talks continue

ANC tables motion for adjournment

The ANC's Thabani Nyawose tabled the motion, proposing that the sitting be adjourned to a date to be determined by city manager Musa Mbhele and his team. He argued that political parties needed more time to conclude coalition discussions and determine how the municipality would be governed. Nyawose said voters had not given any single political party an outright mandate to govern eThekwini, leaving the parties represented in council with the responsibility of constituting the municipality's government.

It is now a known fact, City Manager, that the voters of eThekwini have never given a single political party to govern or to lead this municipality, he said. But all of us here as political parties have a responsibility to constitute this government in a responsible manner. A total of 223 councillors were sworn in on Tuesday, following the 4 November elections. They comprise 112 ward councillors and 111 proportional representation councillors.

Advertisement

The motion was seconded by the uMkhonto weSizwe Party and supported by all other political parties. The proposed adjournment drew objections from councillors who argued that the process had already been delayed and that another sitting would place additional financial pressure on the municipality.

Freedom Front Plus opposes delay

The Freedom Front Plus was the only party to vote against the motion, with its councillor saying it was the second time the process had been delayed and that the meeting was costing the municipality money. eThekwini Ratepayers Political Movement councillor Asad Gaffar also objected, arguing that the municipality needed to proceed with constituting its government. The legislation states that a government must be done or constituted within 14 days, he said. There's been sufficient time.

There's many hours that have already gone by. He warned that any further delay would cost the city and ratepayers more money. We cannot delay. We must proceed, the councillor said.

Another councillor raised a point of order in defence of the motion, saying it was not intended to waste time but to give political leaders an opportunity to conclude negotiations. ActionSA councillor Zwakele Mncwango also challenged the description of the previous council proceedings, insisting that the induction meeting had been adjourned rather than postponed. He said it was the adjournment process that had subsequently been postponed, not the council meeting itself. Mncwango also supported the motion.

Democratic Liberal Congress leader Patrick Pillay supported the motion, saying eThekwini was a hung council and that coalition negotiations were necessary to secure stability and continued service delivery. It's no secret that the eThekwini municipality is a hung council, he said. And coalition talks must prevail to ensure that the stability of the city continues in terms of service delivery. He argued that allowing parties a few more days to negotiate would not be a major setback.

It's not going to be a train smash if we allow another couple more days to do the necessary elections accordingly and allow the coalition process to continue, he said. MK Party councillor Jack Luthuli also supported the motion, saying parties needed to ensure they were properly prepared to serve the people who had voted for them.

Advertisement

DA councillor Heinz de Boer said the party would tentatively support the adjournment, but warned that council could not remain non-functional for an extended period. The business of this municipality needs to take effect almost immediately, he said. We cannot have a situation where we have a non-functioning council. Council is the ultimate decision-making body of this municipality.

He called for the meeting to reconvene as soon as possible so that council could begin carrying out its responsibilities. We need to hit the ground running and start offering services to the people who have stood in those queues and voted for us, he said. De Boer added that the process should not come at the expense of ratepayers and members of the public.

DA resumes coalition talks with ANC

Democratic Alliance KwaZulu-Natal provincial chairperson Dean Macpherson said the party had resumed tentative discussions with the ANC. After the ANC NEC last night, the mechanics of that have to be worked out, he said. We want to give ourselves enough space and room to be able to do that. We agreed with the ANC this morning that both of us would support a postponement so that we could continue our discussions in the next day or two.

Macpherson said the DA had made substantial progress in its discussions with the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal over the past two weeks. If we are able to find one another on one or two outstanding issues, there should be no prohibition to moving forward constructively in the whole province. ActionSA's KwaZulu-Natal leader, Zwakele Mncwango, said the party was also close to finalising coalition agreements.

ActionSA nears coalition agreement

We are not far from each other, he said, referring to a possible coalition involving the ANC and MKP. It's a matter of finalisation and we said we must be responsible. The agreement is being polished now. I have no doubt that very soon we will have an agreement signed.

There is no crisis in eThekwini, there will be government, Mncwango said. Economic Freedom Fighters eThekwini mayoral candidate Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi said the party supported the adjournment motion because it was clear the meeting could not proceed while coalition negotiations were still under way.

However, the DA, with 57 seats, the ANC with 37, the IFP with 15 and ActionSA with seven could play a decisive role in determining who governs the metro.