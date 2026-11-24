eThekwini's 223 newly elected councillors are being sworn in at the Durban Exhibition Centre despite a KwaZulu-Natal Cogta directive to postpone the sitting, as coalition talks continue over who will lead the metro.

eThekwini's 223 newly elected councillors began taking their oaths of office on Tuesday morning at the Durban Exhibition Centre, with the swearing-in proceeding in groups of 20, starting with the most-voted party, the MK Party, followed by the DA and other parties.

The inaugural council meeting is going ahead despite a directive from the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) instructing the municipality to postpone it to November 26 or 27. The municipality has questioned Cogta's legal authority to issue the directive. The sitting marks the beginning of a new term of local government following the November 4 municipal elections, which reshaped the political landscape in the country's most populous coastal city.

Also read eThekwini to Hold Inaugural Council Meeting Despite COGTA Postpone Directive

MK Party Council Seat Breakdown And Coalition Math

Attention is expected to turn to the election of the mayor, speaker and deputy mayor. The 223-seat council comprises 112 ward councillors and 111 proportional representation councillors. A party or coalition needs at least 112 seats for a majority. The MK Party won 86 seats, the DA 57, the ANC 37, the IFP 15, ActionSA seven and the EFF four.

The remaining 17 seats went to smaller parties. The ANC and MK Party together hold 123 seats, giving them a majority. IOL reported the parties had reached a coalition agreement, with the MK Party expected to take the mayoralty.

Advertisement

However, the allocation of other leadership positions remains unclear, with reports differing on whether the MK Party or ActionSA will get the deputy mayor position. ActionSA's KwaZulu-Natal chairperson, Zwakele Mncwango, confirmed the party had been invited to negotiations involving the ANC and MK Party, but said discussions were continuing. The DA has maintained it has not abandoned efforts to lead the municipality, with provincial leader Sithembiso Ngema saying the party was awaiting responses from parties it had approached.

The identity of the city's next mayor remains unknown, with parties seemingly yet to reach an agreement on possible coalition arrangements. The proceedings are expected to shed light on the political alliances and power dynamics that will shape the new council and determine who leads the city for the next term. While negotiations continue, the municipality has rejected the provincial department's instruction to postpone the inaugural sitting.

City Manager Questions Cogta Legal Authority Directive

In a letter to Cogta head of department Scelo Duma, city manager Musa Mbhele said he could not find legal authority empowering the department to direct the postponement of a municipal council meeting. Mbhele also said he would not unilaterally cancel the sitting, but would table the department's correspondence before councillors for a decision.

Executive Director of the Office of the City Manager at eThekwini, Malusi Mhlongo, said the city had prepared for the full programme, including the election of new political office-bearers. Our position is clear. We don't believe that the MEC has got the legal authority to issue such a directive, because the issues of organising municipal council meetings belong to the municipal council itself, because it has both the executive and legislative authority of the municipality, Mhlongo said.

Advertisement

He said the MEC's role was to oversee and monitor the municipality's compliance, but the city did not believe this gave the provincial department the authority to direct it to postpone the meeting. Mhlongo confirmed the directive would be tabled before councillors so they could consider it and decide whether to proceed with the full agenda.

He said the administration had made preparations for the meeting to conclude with all political office-bearers in place, but the final decision rested with councillors. The city manager also raised concerns about the financial implications of cancelling the sitting at short notice, saying the municipality had already incurred costs for the venue and catering. Mhlongo said those costs would not be refunded if the meeting was cancelled at the eleventh hour, which would amount to fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

Service Delivery Challenges And Councillor Induction Programme

He added that funds were available to convene another meeting if necessary. The incoming political leadership will also inherit longstanding service delivery challenges, including ageing infrastructure and water losses. Mhlongo said these were existing problems the new administration would need to prioritise, while maintaining that the municipality was financially well managed. The administration has arranged an induction programme for the incoming councillors next week to familiarise them with their legislative responsibilities, the Integrated Development Plan and municipal budget processes.

The programme will also cover longer-term budget planning towards 2036 and 2040, as well as preparations for the adjustments budget expected in January. Mhlongo said the induction was intended to ensure councillors understood their obligations before taking decisions on municipal programmes and spending.