eThekwini CFO Mnguni Defends Wife's Employment and Department Management Before Scopa

Dr Sandile Mnguni, CFO of eThekwini Municipality, refuted allegations of nepotism regarding his wife's hiring and role on the Bid Evaluation Committee, denied claims of an improper salary increase via a fake ACSA offer, rejected assertions about an ineligible vehicle allowance, and defended the racial transformation record and management practices of his Finance Department during a parliamentary committee appearance.

Dr Sandile Mnguni , the Chief Financial Officer of eThekwini Municipality, has addressed multiple allegations concerning his wife's employment and the management of the Finance Department .

Speaking before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa), Mnguni asserted that his wife, Slindile Mnguni, was hired solely on merit and that there was no wrongdoing in her appointment to the Bid Evaluation Committee (BEC), which evaluates tenders and makes recommendations. He clarified that he never directly supervised her, was not involved in her recruitment, and that she reports to a deputy director, in line with municipal policy that prohibits direct supervision of relatives.

Regarding claims that a counter offer from Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) was used to inflate Slindile's salary, Mnguni categorically denied any such offer existed. He also refuted allegations about an improper vehicle allowance, stating his wife was never on Task Grade 13 and that the policy cited does not apply.

On the composition of his department, Mnguni described as unfounded suggestions that it is predominantly white and Indian, presenting demographic breakdowns to show a 60% African representation among directors and senior managers, and highlighting the municipality's employment equity policies and transformation targets. He further dismissed claims of favouring certain employees or undermining senior managers, emphasizing a structured, inclusive management approach with regular executive team meetings and respect for reporting lines, while acknowledging that junior officials' input is part of a collaborative environment.

The title captures the core of Mnguni's defence before the parliamentary committee, focusing on his rejection of nepotism and discrimination claims. The description summarizes the key points: denial of conflict of interest in his wife's hiring and BEC role, rejection of salary and allowance irregularities, and a robust defence of the department's racial composition and management style. Category: This falls under South African politics and governance, specifically local government accountability and public administration.

Keywords: eThekwini Municipality, Sandile Mnguni, Scopa, nepotism, Bid Evaluation Committee, transformation, employment equity, Finance Department, Slindile Mnguni





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Ethekwini Municipality Sandile Mnguni Scopa Nepotism Bid Evaluation Committee Transformation Employment Equity Finance Department Slindile Mnguni Acsa

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