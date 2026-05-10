Ethan Hooker's Return to the Springboks Slow but Sure: Targeted for the All Blacks

Despite missing the Nations Championship Tests against England, Scotland, and Wales due to surgery on his injured shoulder, Ethan Hooker is targeting the opening Test of Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series against the All Blacks at Ellis Park on 22nd August 2025.

A tentative timeline has been set for Ethan Hooker 's return to the Springboks after surgery to his injured shoulder, with the 23-year-old Sharks star targeting the opening Test of Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series against the All Blacks at Ellis Park on 22 August.

Hooker had surgery two and a half weeks ago after dislocating his shoulder in a Vodacom URC clash against the Ospreys, having already scored a try. He suffered the injury when Ospreys wing Luke Morgan dived onto him. The citing commissioner ruled that Morgan's actions did not warrant a yellow or red card.

Hooker enjoyed a breakthrough 2025 season with the Springboks, earning eight Test caps and receiving both SA Rugby Young Player of the Year and World Rugby Young Player of the Year nominations





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Ethan Hooker South Africa Springboks Rugby Championship Nation Championship Tests England Scotland Wales Vodacom URC Ospreys Luke Morgan Springboks Sharks Surgery Dislocating Shoulder Allianz Stadium Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium World Rugby Young Player Of The Year SA Rugby Young Player Of The Year All Blacks Ellis Park

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