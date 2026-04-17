Eswatini's King Mswati III Accused of Weaponizing Culture Against LGBTIQ+ Community and Dissent

King Mswati III of Eswatini is criticized for using cultural rhetoric to suppress dissent and target the LGBTIQ+ community, leading to increased persecution and the chilling murder of human rights lawyer Thulani Maseko. Experts warn of a dangerous trend where traditional values are twisted to justify the marginalization of vulnerable groups and distract from socio-economic issues.

In Eswatini 's absolute monarchy, the King's pronouncements rapidly transform into state policy. King Mswati III's words are not mere political opinions but often translate into oppressive actions. The right to freedom of expression , including holding dissenting views, is systematically eroded by the very leader who claims to uphold traditional values. The crisis facing the LGBTIQ+ community in Eswatini is part of a broader strategy: using culture to suppress dissent.

This tactic, observed across the Southern African Development Community, involves African leaders marginalizing groups to dismantle civil society. Eswatini exemplifies this with the King's recent rhetoric on sexual orientation and gender identity, which the state interprets as a mandate for persecution. This rhetoric-to-policy pipeline is efficient. Following public hostility from the Minister of Education towards LGBTIQ+ students, reports emerged of school expulsions. In Eswatini, where the King is known as the 'ingwenyama' or lion, the bureaucracy functions as his pride. When leadership labels a group as un-African or deviant, state machinery and emboldened citizens move to ostracize them. For those advocating for equality, these are existential threats. A powerful leader's words provide a moral shield for dogmatists and a legal roadmap for law enforcement. When the monarchy touts its system as the only authentic governance, any identity outside the narrow, state-defined tradition is deemed treasonous. Recent reports indicate growing support for the King's rhetoric, signaling challenging times ahead for queer individuals in Eswatini. The monarchy's characterization of LGBTIQ+ rights as ungodly and unwelcome effectively classifies the existence of queer Swazis as an act of sedition. A stark example is the assassination of human rights lawyer Thulani Maseko in January 2023. Maseko's murder followed heated rhetoric against democratic reformers. Shortly after the King claimed that those calling for reform initiated violence and then blamed him when crackdowns occurred, Maseko was killed at his home. The parallel is clear: when the King targets the LGBTIQ+ community, he endangers the most vulnerable. If a prominent human rights lawyer can be silenced after royal condemnation, a queer youth in a rural area faces an even greater risk as the King's words influence local chiefs and school heads. This constitutes chaos as governance, where the monarch's whims replace law, fostering a constant state of managed chaos that hinders collective defense. Despite condemnation from Eswatini Sexual and Gender Minorities, growing support for the King's discourse suggests difficulties for queer people. Mswati frames the ban on political parties and suppression of minority rights as a return to indigenous governance. He is not fostering dialogue by using traditional gatherings like the Sibaya to alienate his people; he is delivering a monologue of exclusion. This approach serves two purposes: it offers a neo-colonial defense against international criticism by framing human rights as a foreign threat, and it creates internal enemies—political dissidents or 'immoral' LGBTIQ+ individuals—to distract from the nation's widespread poverty





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