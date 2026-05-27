Eswatini has signed a $300 million agreement with Taiwan to build a strategic oil reserve, but the project raises questions in a country facing high unemployment and poverty. Allegations of elite enrichment have surfaced.

Eswatini has signed a $300 million (12 billion Emalangeni) financing agreement with Taiwan to construct a strategic oil reserve known as the Phuzumoya Oil Reserve .

The project, the largest infrastructure financing deal the kingdom has entered in years, involves building an 80 million litre fuel storage facility split evenly between petrol and diesel over 36 months. However, the announcement comes at a time when the country is grappling with severe economic challenges. According to the latest World Bank data, unemployment stands at 34.2%, one of the highest rates in Southern Africa, with youth unemployment exceeding 50%.

Nearly half the population lives in poverty, surviving on less than $3 a day, and GDP per capita is just $3,909. While the economy grew by 3% in 2024, analysts warn that growth is insufficient to shift the structural foundations of poverty, which have been exacerbated by droughts, rising food prices, and sluggish performance.

The deal has sparked intense debate: can a nation battling deepening poverty and chronic unemployment afford such a massive investment, and can it afford not to secure its fuel supply? The project is also mired in controversy over allegations that it will financially benefit the royal family and politically connected figures.

Activists and political insiders claim that members of the royal family, including King Mswati III and Natural Resources Minister Prince William Dlamini, will receive a pro rata share of the $300 million investment. Additionally, Taiwan's Ambassador Liang Hong-sheng is alleged to receive $2.5 million, administered by a Taiwanese businessman in Eswatini, with other officials and green interest groups also set to benefit.

The king's spokesperson, Percy Simelane, vehemently denied any wrongdoing, stating that a feasibility study was conducted and the project was built in the best interest of the country. He compared allegations of royal enrichment to false claims about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, calling the accusations satanic and unnecessary.

Lucky Lukhele, spokesperson for the Swaziland Solidarity Network, countered that the organization is aware of the deal and its benefits for the king and his ministers, highlighting the stark contrast between elite prosperity and the struggle of ordinary citizens. The World Bank's indicators paint a bleak picture: a population of 1.24 million, growing at 1% annually, with a youth bulge the economy cannot absorb. Net migration remains negative as thousands leave each year for South Africa.

Households skip meals, young graduates sit idle, and rural communities are trapped in cycles of deprivation. Simelane acknowledged that poverty and unemployment are universal challenges, but critics argue that the government's priorities are misplaced. The oil reserve deal underscores the difficult choices facing Eswatini as it balances energy security with urgent social needs. The controversy reflects deeper tensions over governance, transparency, and the distribution of wealth in one of Africa's last absolute monarchies





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Eswatini Taiwan Oil Reserve Poverty Controversy

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