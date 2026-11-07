Eswatini Princess Ntsandvweni Celebrates 12th Birthday with Community Charity Events

Princess Ntsandvweni Dlamini marks her 12th birthday in Hosea by donating a house, school supplies, and food parcels to local residents and learners in Eswatini.

Princess Ntsandvweni Dlamini of the Kingdom of Eswatini marked her twelfth birthday with a series of charitable acts designed to support the local residents of Hosea. As the eldest daughter of King Mswati III and Queen Sindiswa LaFogiyane, the young royal chose to focus her celebrations on community upliftment rather than traditional festivities.

Royal Birthday Charity Events in Hosea

The charitable activities began in Ondiyaneni with the formal handover of a newly constructed three-bedroom home to sixty-five-year-old Lillian Mbamba. This property was provided as a gift from King Mswati III, serving as a tangible demonstration of his ongoing commitment to improving living standards within rural communities across Eswatini.

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The delegation included significant political figures such as Deputy Prime Minister Thulisile Dladla, who attended the ceremony alongside members of the royal family. The presence of these high-ranking officials underscored the government's support for the royal family's charitable initiatives in the region.

Local Leadership Welcomes Royal Visitation

Chief Mlotjwa of KaLiba and Shiselweni Regional Administrator Themba Nhlangano Masuku joined the event to formally welcome the royal party. Administrator Masuku publicly expressed his gratitude for the donations and gifts distributed by the royal family to the residents of Hosea during the visit.

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The celebration then moved to KaLiba, where the atmosphere shifted to a more youthful setting. School learners performed birthday songs for the princess, while her younger sister, Princess Nolikhwa, stood beside her to assist in cutting the birthday cake.

Distribution of Educational and Household Aid

In a direct effort to support education, Princess Ntsandvweni donated pairs of school shoes and socks to sixty-one learners present at the event. This practical assistance ensures that students from low-income families have the necessary equipment to attend school comfortably.

Simultaneously, one hundred food parcels were distributed to families identified as being in need within the community. This gesture provided immediate relief for households struggling with food security, bringing visible relief and joy to many attendees who had gathered to witness the charitable acts.

Continuing the Legacy of Royal Service

Public reactions to the event highlighted the respect the royal family commands, with citizens noting the polite interactions between the princesses and the general public during prior encounters. These interactions demonstrate a dedication to service that extends beyond ceremonial duties.

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The Eswatini royal family has consistently maintained a focus on charitable work, utilizing their platform to address social needs through various initiatives. This birthday celebration reinforces their long-standing pledge to serve the people of the country with tangible support.